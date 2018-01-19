Fate of historic building considered

The fate of the historic Waldron/Gitchell building, which has survived numerous floods, fires and storms to be the oldest commercial building left in The Dalles, will be decided during Monday’s city council meeting.

The building, located on the north side of East First Street (at the foot of Washington Street), was built for brothers Henry and Georg Waldron and their business partner Dr. Polhemus Craig in 1865, just eight years after The Dalles was incorporated as a city.

Over the years, it housed The Waldron Bros. Drugstore, The Times-Mountaineer weekly newspaper, the Masonic Lodge, and a Regulator Line Steamers ticket office. The building, along with much of the downtown, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986 but has since fallen into disrepair.

The city, working with Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency, recently expressed interest in “the preservation, restoration, and relocation of the Waldron Drug Building, also known as the Gitchell Building, from its current location near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the Lewis and Clark Festival Park,” as well as transferring ownership of the building, the city wrote in a request for proposals released this past October.

A sub-committee was formed to review the one submitted proposal, with the expectation that the chosen project will be underway by spring of 2018 and completed by summer of 2019.

City officials are now ready to consider and act on the proposal during the Jan. 22 city council meeting.

The proposal is from archaeologist Eric Gleason, who is working with a nonprofit group interested in taking responsibility for the building

Gleason presented three options in his proposal, two of which included moving the building away from the railroad tracks as the city requested.

“Our preferred option is to take responsibility for the building in its current location,” Gleason said, referencing cost and the historical value of leaving the building in the same spot it was built.

However, though the building has never moved, other aspects of the town have.

Namely, the railroad grade was moved in the 60’s or 70’s and as a result, the building is currently a mere 12 feet from Union Pacific Railroad’s north centerline track and it infringes on the railroad safety right-of-way.

One option for moving the building is simply to scoot it 20 feet to the north, a procedure that would cost an estimated $125,000. The other movement option is to move it to the south side of East First Street, to an empty lot next to the Baldwin Saloon. That move, Gleason said, would cost significantly more than $125,000 but would solve any problems with the railroad.

The city’s subcommittee intends to recommend the third option, moving the building to the other side of First Street.

The city’s other concerns with the building are based on a structural evaluation issued by KPFF Consulting Engineers in 2009, which noted concerns about its instability.

The engineering report recommended a plethora of actions to meet basic safety standards, including seismic reinforcements, wall and joint repair, addressing drainage issues, and removing an unusable mezzanine level.

The report estimated all the necessary repairs would cost $780,000.

Many of the reported concerns have been addressed since it came out, including roof and structure stabilization and interior remodel work, but the building still needs a lot of work before it can be used.

“The idea is to progressively work on restoration,” Gleason said, adding that he hopes to get the community involved in as many aspects of the process as possible.

The restoration would start with a cleanup of the interior of the building, then Gleason would complete the remaining necessary structural upgrades (including removal of the mezzanine level,) potentially salvage six 1920’s era apartments on the top floor, then market the building for use.

Gleason also hopes that, if the building remains in its current location, the railroad company will agree to the construction of a retaining wall so Gleason can do an archeological excavation under the building.

The city will consider Gleason’s proposal during Monday’s city council meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the city hall council chamber at 313 Court Street. Gleason encourages anyone interested in the building to attend and express their concerns or support.