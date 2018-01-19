High-speed pursuit ends with gunfire

A Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputy used a firearm to stop a vehicle fleeing from an Oregon State Police pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident but the driver of the vehicle faces several felony charges in two counties, said Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley on Friday morning.

Rudy Foki Paea Fifita, 30, from West Jordan, Utah, was lodged in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities on Jan. 18. He was charged in Sherman County with two counts of felony attempting to elude and recklessly endangering others.

Nisley said charges in Wasco County are also pending, but will not be decided upon until a reconstructionist has finalized a report on what happened during the chase.

“We haven’t interviewed all of the witnesses in this case yet. We want to make sure we have talked with everyone involved before we make a determination about the charges,” said Nisley.

About 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Nisley said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle in Sherman County for traffic violations.

The car speed away and crossed the line into Wasco County. At that point, it was located by deputies who attempted to keep the vehicle from leaving the place it was parked.

There were people inside the car and deputies reportedly gave verbal and visual commands for the driver to step outside, but he did not.

When Fifita allegedly attempted to drive way, a deputy discharged his firearm at the vehicle, which stopped it a short distance away.

The scene was not cleared until about 10:30 p.m., said Nisley. He said the names of the law enforcement officials involved cannot be released due to the ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as new developments occur.