New legislators visit Maupin

Two newly appointed state legislators representing citizens in the area will tour Maupin on Monday and then introduce themselves to community members at a “meet and greet” forum.



Senator Clifford Bentz, R-Ontario, and Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, will be in south Wasco County from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 23.

Bentz is now representing citizens in District 30 following the recent resignation of former Sen. Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, who stepped down to head the Northwest Power and Conservation Planning Council.

Bonham was chosen to fill the District 59 unexpired term of former Rep. John Huffman, who was appointed by the Trump administration to serve as state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The schedule of the two state leaders is:

• 9 a.m. Meet at Deschutes Rim Clinic & tour the facility: Physician’s Assistant Sharon DeHart will conduct a short tour of the facility and highlight plans for the new clinic partially funded by the Oregon Legislature.

• 9:30 – 9:45 a.m. Bus tour of Maupin: Join Mayor Ewing, city councilors and others for a short driving tour of key points of interest and projects in Maupin.

• 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Walking tour of downtown Maupin: Walk the downtown area between Fourth and Sixth streets along Deschutes Avenue. Key businesses, city facilities and planned improvements will be highlighted.

• 10:45-11:30 a.m. “Meet & Greet” at Maupin Grade School Gym: Public event for area residents and students. After introductions and a few words, questions and comments will be taken from audience members.

• 11:30 a.m. Lunch at school cafeteria with the students and staff at the high school cafeteria.

• 12:15 a.m. — Return to vehicles at clinic.