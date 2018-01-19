For the Record for January 19, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue
Jan. 18, 9:40 a.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of East 2nd Street on a report of a water flow fire alarm.
While heading to the call dispatch advised that this was a false alarm but staff needed assistance resetting the alarm. Staff had accidentally opened a valve leaking air off the dry system causing the alarm to trigger. Staff was informed that the crew could not reset the alarm and to contact the alarm company. No problem was found.
The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 100 block of East 2nd Street after an employee reported they had a suspect in custody for a large theft. Male suspect was cited and released for second-degree theft. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after a caller reported that a female subject was causing a disturbance at a business. Subject was verbally trespassed from the property. The incident was logged.
Shyan Rae McDaniel, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Wasco County
An informational report was taken Thursday morning from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road.
Oregon State Police
Jonathan M. Arens, 39, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 97 southbound, milepost 10 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Regional Jail
Catherine Arlene Cunningham, 51, Cascade Locks, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Shawn Eric McGuirk, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
