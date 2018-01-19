TD swimmers take a step forward in Madras

With the loss of some standout seniors, The Dalles swim team had some spots to fill on its varsity roster.

Through the first four events, the Riverhawks have put up some solid marks and finishes, the latest push coming at last Saturday’s White Buffalo Classic held in Madras.

Natalie Varland came through with a pair of top-5 outputs, Peter Cardosi continued his upward swing, and junior varsity swimmers Adrian Castellanos and Jonathan Snodgrass tacked on breakthrough performances, with Castellanos posting his first win of the season.

“Our season is off to a strong start,” TD head coach Shea MacNab said. “We have 22 swimmers on the team this year and a strong group of junior varsity and first-year swimmers, but we expect to see great races from these swimmers as the season progresses.”

Natalie Varland put up a time of six minutes and 39.85 to secure fourth place in the 500-yard freestyle, and she added a fifth-place mark of 1:20.11 seconds in her 100-yard breastroke try.

Varland has a good amount of success in the breaststroke over the past two seasons, qualifying for state in that event in her freshman and sophomore years, along with competing in relays at the state meet.



“Natalie is at every practice and sets the pace for all the varsity swimmers,” MacNab said. “She will continue to work towards a third state appearance in the 100-yard breaststroke this season.”

While Varland represents a key piece to the varsity puzzle, Peter Cardosi is aiming high for a possible postseason berth in his senior campaign.

Cardosi set his top marks for eighth place in the 50-yard freestyle after a 26.03, and then he tallied a ninth-place output of 58.79 in the 100-yard freestyle.

“Peter is our No. 1 boys’ swimmer, who can swim any event we put him in, with the 50-and-100-yard freestyle being his specialty races,” MacNab said. “Peter is a hard worker, who puts 100 percent effort into each set, which raises the bar for the rest of our boys’ team.”

In her run in the 200-yard freestyle, Hanna Rodriguez scored a 3:31.18 for 11th place, and Bree Webber went for 13th place in the 50-yard freestyle with a 30.81.

McKenna Bailey added a 32.22 to get in the same event, and Jaeden Biehn was 19th in the 50-yard freestyle with a 32.51.

Webber also placed 14th in the 100-yard freestyle, where she timed out at 1:10.60.

Marin Alvarez also displayed her top skills in the varsity ranks with a 1:25.50 for eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, and the junior tacked on a 1:30.19 for 10th place honors in the 100-yard backstroke event.

“Marin surprised me at the beginning of the season when she decided to pick up the 100-yard butterfly as one of her races,” MacNab said. “The 100-yard butterfly is arguably one of the more difficult high school races and Marin has taken this challenge head-on.”

For the boys, Pen Paphanchith grabbed sixth place in the 200-yard individual medley after a 2:47.88.

Caleb Miller went for a 2:34.09 to get 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle, and right behind him in the same race, Silas Fields touched the wall in 2:35.71 to tally 12th place, and he was in 13th place with his mark of 1:34.91 in the 100-yard backstroke.

On the junior varsity side, Adrian Castellanos secured his first win of the year with a time of 43.86 in the 50-yard backstroke, and sophomore Jonathan Snodgrass added a fourth-place swim of 1:26.06 in the 100-yard freestyle, and female junior varsity teammate Halie Beall hit for sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a 35.39.

With first-year assistant coach and former TDHS swimmer, Derek Shortt, added to the mix, MacNab has seen a lot of growth from his junior varsity group, especially with rise of Castellanos, Miller, Rodriguez, Fields, Snodgrass, Will Evans, Sharon Mann, Asa Madsen, Kylan McCavic, and others.

MacNab gave credit to Shortt for teaching, challenging and motivating his young group of swimmers.

“Our junior varsity and first-year swimmers are training extremely hard and challenging themselves to try new and more difficult events,” MacNab said. “In order to score team points at meets, teams need to spread out their swimmers in all the different events. Those swimmers have allowed us to fill some spots in events that we did not have athletes competing in before.”

Coming up next for the Riverhawk swimmers is the Hood River Invitational at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

After that, The Dalles has two events before the Columbia River Conference Districts on Feb. 16 and 17 at the Hood River Aquatic Center.

“Derek and I are looking forward to the last half of the season and the continued improvement of all our swimmers,” MacNab said.