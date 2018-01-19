TD Women March Sat.

A year ago, a women’s march in The Dalles arranged in just 48 hours drew some 135 participants. This year, organizers expect 300 at the march, set for Saturday, Jan. 20, at City Park.

The 1.1-mile march itself begins at 12:30 p.m., but several speakers will take the stage at the park, at 700 Union St., at 11:45 a.m., and information booths will be open beginning at 11 a.m., said a march organizer, Amber Orion.

Live music will be provided by Arturo Leyva, with Hood River Latino Network, she said.

People can register to vote, Orion said, or drop off their ballot for the Jan. 23 special election on Measure 101, which would impose a new tax on insurance companies and some hospitals to fund low-income health care for Oregonians.

Information booths will also include community resources for immigration, women’s health, family safety and more, Orion said.

Speakers will address topics including the power of the vote, the power of women in our communities, and sexual assault awareness.

The march will occur in conjunction with other women’s marches around the country and the world. The mission of the national marches is “to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change.”

Orion said the march is open to everyone.

Orion and Roseanna Schneider organized last year’s march on the fly, because the weather was too dicey for them to make it to the march in Portland.

“Everybody was saying at the end of the march, ‘What now?’ And Rosie and I were like, ‘We don’t even know,’” Orion recounted. From that march the two formed Gorge ReSisters, an activist group.

The march here is billed as the “Gorge Womxn’s March 2018,” with the ‘x’ spelling signifying that it is inclusive of all people who identify as a woman or a feminine person.

The march last year “was really our beginning,” Orion said. “We feel like we’re in a very interesting time in history and things are not looking good. Things were not looking good last year and things are looking more dire than ever.”

She listed concerns about militarized policing, immigration rights and reproductive rights.

She said the main activist who is leading opposition to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma now faces deportation herself. She said the government was “aggressively going after activists, non-violent activists.” She added, “we have people being hunted down in their homes and their schools and on the street and hospital, being kicked out of the country for literally no reason.”

She said, “I’m not an anti-police person, I am concerned about the militarization of police, I’m concerned about the aggressiveness and training tactics and the culture.”

She said “you can’t say [police] are bad because of the job they do anymore than you can say somebody’s bad because of the color of their skin. The system’s broken. It’s just broken.”

She said the prison system is broken also. “My understanding is what most people want is a rehabilitative system.”

She said black and brown people are targeted “and we need to change that.”

She said the march is an example of peaceful activism and it’s a chance “to remind people there are a lot of us here who do feel the same way and are fighting the same fight and we can come together and make some real difference in our communities.”

She said bathrooms at the park are closed, but there will be bathrooms available for the public at the nearby Old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

She said, “We want people to get involved in their community, however they see things. “The only way anything’s going to get changed is if we start right here.”

She said, “We really want to get people involved in real action and focus on what peaceful action looks like. Sometimes people mistake peace for inaction and we want to show what this looks like.”