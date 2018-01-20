CGBA teams have successful tourney runs Fifth, sixth grade boys take first; Fifth grade girls go 3-2

As a coach, Greg Cummings could only smile at what he saw on the hardwood, as two Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy teams duked it out in the championship game of the two-day Gorge Hoops Invitational.

This prime matchup pitted sixth graders against seventh graders in a battle of attrition, which the sixth graders eventually won, 40-34.

Spanning further than the final score, however, was the fact that this title contest also offered a glimpse at a promising future for The Dalles basketball.

“You saw it on the floor today. Both teams are stacked,” said Cummings, the sixth-grade head coach. “I mean it was just a slugfest for the entire game. Those are the types of things that you can’t coach. I can’t coach somebody’s heart and I can’t coach somebody’s will. I can coach X’s and O’s, but the heart and the willpower to not lose, you can’t coach that. Both teams showed that. I can say it now and I stand by it – both these teams are going to be fun to watch before it’s all over with.”

In all, there were seven teams in the sixth and seventh grade tournament, in two divisions, and both CGBA squads posted a combined 8-1 record, as the sixth graders finished 5-0 and outscored their opponents by a 225-173 margin.

On the sixth-grade roster were Brayden Parker, Nolan Donivan, Sam Shaver, J.J. Johnston, Calvin Floyd, Tristan Kuku, Andre Niko, Cooper Cummings, Henry Begay and Olsen Meanus.

“It means a lot to win this tournament,” Floyd said. “We played good in our other tournaments, but we couldn’t get some wins. At this one, we played good defense and we made our shots.”

Coached by Ken Brock and Phil Hukari, the seventh graders featured Sam Rogers, Osbaldo Lopez, Riley Brock, Braden Schwartz, Jack Morgan, Fernando Ayala, Tyler vonSlomski and Manatu Crichton Tunai.

Styles DeLeon did not participate due to an injury.

Before the title contest, the seventh-grade group (3-1 record) averaged 50.1 points and allowed 20.2 points in their three wins over Hood River and the Grizz.

Michael Cates and Andrew Voodre coached a fifth-grade boys group that went 4-1, 2-1 in pool play Saturday.

In Sunday’s bracket action, the fifth graders beat the Cubs (38-10) and the Hood River Flames (43-18) to win their championship.

On the roster were, Avery Schwartz, Luke Hoover, River McClure, Sterling Coburn, Jason Hull, Leighton Voodre, Nolan Cates, Jason Hull, Hudson Case and Brandon Lentz.

The eighth-grade boys’ team had a solid start to action with a 2-0 record in pool play, and started the bracket round as a 47-24 winner against Hermiston, but wound up losing consecutive games to Hood River and swish.com to secure third place.

On the roster were Jameson Woodside, Chase Sam, Shane Floyd, William Hoover, Tristan Bass, Isaac Anthony, Rowan Simpson, Jaxon Pullen and Gabe Petroff, and they were coached by Deric Anthony and Cummings.

Those three teams amassed an 11-3 record with a pair of tournament titles against top competition, a definite step up from previous results.

“When I look at it, the biggest thing I see when I look at the talent pool of the sixth, seventh and eighth graders is that these are the best basketball players in The Dalles,” Cummings said. “By the time they get to high school and by the time they are juniors and seniors, this is going to be one heck of a group of boys to build around, as long as they keep maturing, getting bigger and stronger.”

While the CGBA boys were in action at The Dalles Middle School, coach Lindsay Brock fielded a group of fifth-grade girls to their best tournament finish of the season at the Clash of the Border tournament last weekend in Pendleton, scoring two wins over Baker and one against Walla Walla.

The roster includes Jackie Begay, Hailey Johnston, Lacy Hoylman, Despina Seufalemua, Makaila Miller, Maddie Brock, Sydney Newby and Ava Graves.

Looking back at the weekend, Cummings said that there is no greater reward than to see people have a good experience, kids having fun and a gym packed full of fans eager for some good basketball.

Cummings spreads the credit around to TDMS principal Sandra Harris and TDMS athletic director, Kelly DeLeon, along with Katie Cummings, Jim Taylor and members of The Dalles boys’ basketball program, who made this a memorable spectacle.

Gameday officials, K’Lynn Lane, Jonas Keys, Kevin Dale, Jake Clemenson, Brad Carnine, Steven Begay, Robert Jamack, Chad Leeson, Lee Kaseberg, Joe Colby and Jeff Justesen, also earned the praise of Cummings.

“That warms my heart, honestly. It warms my heart that we have such great community participation and involvement in a tournament like this,” coach Cummings said. “The amount of work and the amount of people who have put in the time to make this a successful tournament is really special. The officials put in so much of their time for the kids, we had high school basketball players here helping out and encouraging the younger players. It is a good precedent to set with these guys. It will go a long way toward what we are trying to accomplish with this program.”

CGBA is hosting the second annual Winter Classic on Feb. 24 and 25 at The Dalles Middle School for boys and girls from third-through-eighth grades.

To register teams or to volunteer, call coach Cummings at 541-980-5978.