Editorial: Two keys to defining rural society

Two recent events in The Dalles have highlighted the importance of cultural enrichment and civic involvement in society, especially in a rural area where there are less opportunities to enjoy the arts and theatre on a regular basis, and volunteerism fills in the gaps of societal needs.

The fifth annual Dancing with the Gorge Stars performance on Jan. 12 was a rousing success as usual, raising thousands for the Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association. That nonprofit brings five professional shows a year to entertain audiences.

Pairing local amateurs with pro partners can make the dance competition hokey at times, but there are also moments that take your breath away. Each year, the Utah Ballroom Dance Company puts on a show following intermission that is full of smooth moves.

We need events like this. The ability to enter another world, even for a brief period, that gives joy and stretches the mind. It is easy to get so caught up in the daily grind of chores and work that we lose sight of the wonders in life.

Art improves our creative skills and can be a great stress-reliever, especially when it involves listening to music that speaks to our souls.

Visiting The Dalles Art Center, or stopping in at a pub to listen to music that stirs emotions, relieves for a few minutes our burden of responsibility. Our mood and morale is boosted.

The arts can express whole thoughts and ideas without a word being spoken. We are transported to a high level of being.

Through cultural experiences, people define themselves and their values. In short, art can make us feel alive.

Humans have a thirst for the spiritual, the sublime and the emotionally enriching. Beauty gives priority to our souls, not just our physical needs.

The audience watching DWTG came together from different backgrounds, beliefs and values to enjoy the same entertainment. They watched neighbors, friends, business connections or family members brave the risk of new dance moves in front of a large crowd.

Community members in attendance observed the trials and triumphs of the contestants and will discuss their good and bad moves for weeks to come. Looking back on the two-hour performance will bring shared happiness.

Elbert Hubbard, an American writer, publisher, artist, and philosopher, once said: “Art is not a thing, it is a way.”

On Thursday, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce reminded us how many people in this community give of themselves and their resources to help others.

The Distinguished Citizen Service Awards Banquet honors men, women, educators, business people and students who are making a positive difference in the world. Hearing a list of their combined contributions brought home the importance of civic engagement.

People who are involved in outreach are busy knitting the fabric of the community together. They fill the gaps to keep struggling families and other vulnerable citizens from falling through the cracks.

Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

It is easy to get so busy in modern life that we forego opportunities to volunteer, to give our time to help others.

Every nonprofit group in town is looking for people who will commit to joining its cause. The benefits of taking a few hours a week to meet the needs of another human being can ensure that they are not only given food and shelter but given hope that life can change for the better because people care.

There are also opportunities to care for four-footed beings through the work done by Home at Last Humane Society.

Service programs are only as successful as the people who step up to achieve the mission, and those who support it financially.

The word “community” is described in the dictionary as “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.”

Everyone has needs — what can you do to help meet them, to help make your community a great place to live?

We all need to be asking that question if we want to make this a welcoming and nurturing place for people to reside, regardless of their socio-economic status.

One of our former presidents, Theodore Roosevelt, said: “This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”

During 2018, the Chronicle staff challenges you to tap into your passion and follow it into a cause that helps others. And take time to enjoy a concert, a play, a break from normal life because it will help refresh your spirit and take you to a higher plane of existence.