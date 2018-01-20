Honald earns Under Armour All-America invite

Coming back from injury is no easy feat.

For The Dalles High School baseball player Spencer Honald, he had to go through countless hours of rehabilitation and strength training to recover from a broken ankle sustained during the spring season.

Just being able to recover from surgery and ready to play fall ball was a challenge.



But, nothing was going to stop him from getting back on the diamond.

“I had a goal to be back on the field for fall ball. I was able to work hard and focus on that over summer,” Honald said.

Honald earned a spot on the Under Armour Team One squad after a Baseball Factory tryout and secured an invitation to play shortstop with the team at the Southern California Classic in October, where he went 3 for 9 with a double.



With his performance in California, Honald was one of 400 baseball players from across the country handpicked by scouts to play in the three-day 2018 Under Armour Preseason All-America Tournament from Jan. 12-14 at Sloan Park, home of the Chicago Cubs spring training facility, in Mesa, Ariz.



“It was such an honor and a surprise to receive the call and be invited to the tournament,” Honald said.

On the first day, players checked in and received their team assignments, uniforms and schedule for the weekend.

Following check-in, each player was photographed in his jersey, and that evening, the players and families returned to the Cubs’ park for an awards ceremony.



Upon arrival, the large reader boards were lit up with the Under Armour All-America Preseason Tournament display and a scroll of all the players and their hometown.

The players then met their teammates and were introduced to the audience.



Saturday and Sunday were filled with baseball games and skills testing.



In addition to the three-game tournament, Team One tested all the players.

These skill tests include a 60-yard dash, shuttle run, raw throwing velocity, exit velocity (hitting), grip strength and pop times (for catchers).

The results of these tests are recorded along with comments from the scouts during the tournament.

Honald made Under Armour’s national leaderboard in both exit velocity and grip strength.



Honald played shortstop for most of the tournament and went 2 for 6 from the plate, and he also pitched three innings in the team’s victory against Southern California.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime and one I will always remember,” Honald said.

The Dalles High School baseball coach Steve Sugg called Honald’s recovery and subsequent invitation to play in a prestigious tournament a result of hard work, dedication and drive.

“It was a great opportunity for Spencer to get some exposure and he made the most of it,” Sugg said. “Spencer is a great kid from a great family and it is so exciting for me as a coach to see him get to participate in that tournament and represent The Dalles. Coming back from that type of injury is not easy. To see him rewarded for his ability to fight back from adversity is testament to his character as a person and his skills as a player.”