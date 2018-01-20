Letter to the Editor: Need M101 funding

To the editor:

I’m writing in favor of Measure 101. What I don’t see mentioned a lot is that eastern Oregonians will benefit disproportionately because we use the Oregon Health Plan more often than other parts of the state and so we depend on the funding we are voting on.

We really would be shooting ourselves in the foot if Wasco County voted against this. That's probably why Sen. (until recently) Ted Ferrioli supports Measure 101 and signed the message in favor in our voter pamphlet.



Dean Myerson

The Dalles