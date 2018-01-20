Letter to the Editor: Time for a change

To the editor:

Today (Jan. 17) I watched a press release starring our very own Representative Greg Walden in which he blamed Democrats for “holding CHIP funding hostage.” Seriously? That's pretty low, even by current political standards.

Mr. Walden and his fellow Republicans have completely excluded Democrats from every major discussion and negotiation for the past year, and what a disaster it has been.

This isn’t about Democrats holding CHIP hostage. This is about Republicans’ unwillingness to do any good-faith negotiating with Democrats to pass this spending bill, particularly the GOP’s refusal to support a Clean Dream Act.

For months, Republicans have been “holding hostage” the 700,000 young people brought to this country before they were old enough to have a say in such a decision, who are now living American lives, going to school, working, paying taxes, and being good citizens.

An extension of CHIP to the spending bill was only added as a last-minute, token bribe to get this atrocious spending bill passed. Mr.

Walden needs to stop blaming and start working with his colleagues on the other side of the aisle. We’re sick and tired of his partisan politics.



Polls show that the majority of Americans are very unhappy with what Walden and his party have "accomplished” in the past year — repeated attacks on our access to health care, on our public lands and our environmental laws, selling our Internet privacy; ending net neutrality; breaking up families by deporting people like Jorge Garcia, who has lived in the U.S. for 30 of his 39 years; and giving the richest people in the country the biggest tax break in history, further increasing the wealth gap and saddling our children with another $1.5 trillion of debt.

I simply cannot understand how Mr. Walden, in good conscience, can support such legislation and then try to persuade us that it’s somehow in our best interest.

An even greater mystery to me is Mr. Walden’s unwavering allegiance to Donald Trump.

That Mr. Walden can stand beside Trump, day after day, and not have the guts to publicly denounce the president’s despicable comments, tweets, and lies speaks volumes about his own lack of courage and integrity.

Mr. Walden is helping turn this country that I love into one that I’m ashamed of. It’s time for a change.

Deborah Ferrer

The Dalles