Looking Back on January 21, 2017

20 years ago – 1998

Sell The Dalles Airport to Klickitat County – that was the proposal made to the city council Monday. Klickitat County Commissioner Lane Smith said his county has the money – millions a year from operation of a landfill – to buy the airport.

A transitional lands plan designed to protect resources at the same time it allows for reasonable development will be the first such regional, citizen-developed land use plan in Wasco County. The Wasco County Planning Commission is recommending approval of the Transitional Lands Study Area (TLSA) plan developed by a community steering committee. It focuses on lands immediately south and west of The Dalles, including the Mill Creek, Cherry Heights, Brown’s Creek and Sevenmile Hill areas.

NEW YORK (AP) – Lightning-quick Internet access is in the works under a reported new venture between three titans of the computer industry and most local telephone companies. Executives at Intel, Compaq Computer and Microsoft said in The New York Times today that they want to develop a new type of personal computer modem that would allow access to World Wide Web pages at speeds 30 times faster than the usual several seconds to minutes it now takes.

40 years ago – 1978

Residents of the upper Mill Creek and the Seven Mile Hill area have petitioned to annex to the Wasco Rural Fire Protection District and the petitions will be sent to the county court which will set a hearing date on the annexation.

A limited number of tickets for St. Mary’s Super Auction III are now available at Maier and Krier, Roth’s Music Store, Columbia River Banking Company, and St. Mary’s Academy.

Nostalgia buffs can get in on the reorganization of the 1863 Jackson Fire Co. No. 1 which has a goal of restoring and displaying fire equipment owned by The Dalles Fire Department. Fireman Mike Peters reports that the city owns an 1865 Amoskeag Steam Pumper bought by the city in 1879, an 1849 Hunneman Hand pumper bought by The Dalles in 1862, a 1934 Mack engine bought in 1935, sold to Harvey Aluminum in 1962 and donated to the city by Harvey’s successor, Martin Marietta last year.

The Cascade Singers are the only choral group chosen to perform at the Music Educators State Convention, in Eugene Feb. 5. Lloyd Walworth is the director of the group, which was selected from an audition tape.

60 years ago – 1958

German band music, rifle grenades and rocket flares resounded outside of Hotel Dalles at noon yesterday as more than 70 local business and professional men assembled for the first members forum of the year for The Dalles Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Achilles S. Esson, who had retired last June after practicing dentistry here for 56 years, died yesterday at his home at 409 W. Third street.

A Dalles high school mathematics instructor, William D. Nelson, who has become dissatisfied with his own and other methods of teaching advanced math yesterday started a new type of course for 23 senior students. The experimental course, designed for students capable of going into higher mathematics and wanting to be better prepared for college, is being taught without a specific textbook. Nelson is using sections from algebra, geometry and trigonometry textbooks, molding those sections into a composite course in what he calls elementary analysis.

Oregon Public Utilities Commissioner Howard Morgan has granted a request of Harvey Aluminum to withdraw the company’s application for a certificate to furnish natural gas services to an area north and west of The Dalles. The action had been expected following announcement Jan. 6 that a new firm, Northern Utility company, had been organized for purpose of serving natural gas to the Chenowith and Harvey plant areas and that a petition for certificate had been filed with the PUC.

80 years ago – 1938

Arrest of a woman known as Sue Carson, about 25, on a federal warrant charging conspiracy to violate the Mann act was made yesterday afternoon at a farm house several miles east of The Dalles by a deputy United States marshal, a special agent for the federal bureau of investigation and Sheriff Harold Sexton.

PORTLAND, Jan. 21. (UP) – Portland’s three daily newspapers resumed publication today after a five-day shut down caused by a strike of printers in their composing rooms. The printers voted 212 to 70 to end the strike last night and the Oregonian printed a 34-page paper this morning. During the strike Portland has been virtually without printed news. Outside newspapers did not come into Portland although the demand on news stands was terrific. More than 1700 full-time employes on the three papers were laid off during the strike of the 245 printers.

W. H. Ragsdale of Moro was reelected president of the Mid-Columbia Production Credit association yesterday afternoon in a meeting of the board of directors at the association’s offices.

100 years ago – 1918

George Ruch, a prominent resident of The Dalles, was the first man to make his income tax return and deliver it to Dan G. McGill at the court house. Many people are interviewing Mr. McGill about tax returns, but most fail to have sufficient facts and figures with which to work.

Quite a number of cities and towns in the states of Oregon and Washington have recently taken active steps in a new patriotic movement, which is in reply to our federal government’s request for fewer hours and more efficient service for both employer and employe. Official statistics show that 96 percent of the mercantile business of this country can be conducted more efficiently, more profitably and more expediently on an eight or nine hour basis than otherwise. At the present time the greater part of the merchants and their employes of The Dalles are putting in from 10 to 12 hours out of every 24 at their respective places of business, in order to accommodate the public. But is this an accommodation or simply a habit?

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21. – Business heads of labor in the middle west are in favor of curtailing railroad passenger service, and using passenger locomotives to move coal from the mines to the points where it is most needed according to a symposium.