Letter to the Editor: Volunteers needed

To the editor:

We are writing regarding our support for Columbia Gorge CASA and to make a request that community members volunteer to advocate for a child.

Columbia Gorge CASA serves Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties. CASA trains and supports volunteers who advocate for children in our foster care system.

Once trained, the volunteers become the court-appointed special advocate for a specific child or family of children.

As your local circuit court judges, we are all very appreciative of the impact Columbia Gorge CASA has on children in foster care in our counties. The advocates in all three of these counties regularly meet with the children, parents, agencies, and schools. The CASA provides information to the courts about what is really going on with the particular child. CASAs provide the judges with further insight as to the current well-being of the children as well as their needs and desires.

Columbia Gorge CASA is hoping to expand the program locally in Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties. Although Columbia Gorge CASA is currently serving about 70 percent of the children in foster care, there are many more who would benefit from having a CASA volunteer.

The next CASA volunteer training begins on Feb. 22. The training will be one night a week for 6 weeks and involves online and in-person sessions.



Please contact CASA at 541-386-3468 or go to www.gorgecasa.org to find out more about volunteering.

John Olson, Karen Ostrye, Janet Stauffer,

John Wolf, Seventh Judicial District