No. 10 SWC wins versus Dufur

Abby Birman scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and the No. 10-ranked South Wasco County Redsides forged a comeback to capture their seventh straight league win of the season, 53-39, over Dufur in girls’ basketball action Friday at Dufur High School.

Staked by six points by Kierstin White and four apiece by Alexus Outlaw, Mikayla Kelly and Zoe Hester, the Rangers secured a 22-21 halftime lead.

In the second half, however, the Redsides used their scrappy defense to create turnovers and fast break points with spurts of 19-9 and 13-8 erasing the early deficit.

Dufur hit two second-half field goals, one apiece in the third and fourth quarter, while SWC had Madisen Davis going for seven points, Jada Myers and Kiana Moody chipping in four points each, and Ana Popchock adding two points to follow up Birman as the team notched 12 second-half baskets and went 8 of 11 on free throws.

Allie Noland rattled off 13 points, Davis had seven, and both Myers and Moody ended up with four apiece for the Redsides (14-3 overall, 7-0 league), who hit 17 field goals and shot 19 of 29 from the line.

The Rangers (8-8, 4-3) managed eight field goals and converted 23 of 39 free throws, as there were 54 fouls called in the game.

Outlaw paced the Dufur offense with 15 points, White and Hester tacked on six each, Kelly added four, and the duo of Raymona Meanus and Chloe Beeson notched three points apiece.

SWC hosts sixth-place Condon-Wheeler (2-15, 2-5) at 6 p.m. Friday, while Dufur hits the hardwood in a home contest versus Horizon Christian (7-9, 4-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.