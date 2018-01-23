Big Sky boys wrap up first half with a flurry

Luke Martin racked up 19 points and Treve Martin added 14 as the No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies went on first-half runs of 31-10 and 20-4 to dispatch of Ione by a 72-26 margin Saturday in a Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball game played in Ione.

With the win, the Huskies have now swept through the first half of their league schedule with seven consecutive wins, 11 overall, and sit alone in the standings, two games ahead of Horizon Christian and Condon-Wheeler.

All told, Sherman (15-1 overall, 7-0 league) sank 30 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 16 from the foul line.

Jacob Justesen tallied 12 points, and both Keenan Coles and Makoa Whitaker chipped in with seven points apiece, and the duo of Owen Christiansen and Reese Blake notched two baskets each for four points.

Wyatt McNary totaled 14 points, Junior Verduzco had six and JR Roque scored four points for the Cardinals (4-12, 2-4), who hit 12 field goals, five in the second half, and went 2 of 2 on free throws.

Huskies finish strong at Horizon

In Friday’s road win against Horizon Christian, the Huskies broke open a 32-all tie with a 41-19 second-half outburst for a lopsided 73-51 triumph.

Justesen racked up 21 of his team-leading 29 points in the first half, Treve Martin tallied 19 and Coles ended up with 15 points, 13 in the second half.

Sherman totaled 31 field goals, six 3-pointers, and made 5 of 14 free throws.

Horizon made 16 field goals, six 3-pointers, and went 13 of 16 on free throws, but could only muster four second-half baskets, one in the third quarter, a 23-4 Sherman run.

Bailey Holste had 16 points, Derek johnston tacked on 15, and Caleb Lingel dropped 13 points.

Sherman plays on the road in Spray against Mitchell-Spray at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and then hosts SWC at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dufur takes a 47-point road win

Four Dufur players surpassed double digits in the scoring column, led by the 13-point explosion by Cooper Bales in a lopsided 78-31 win Saturday on the road at Mitchell against Mitchell-Spray.

The Rangers (6-10 overall, 3-4 league) shattered their previous high in points of 55, set on Jan. 9 versus Ione with the trio of Tabor McLaughlin, Curtis Crawford and Trey Darden contributing 10 points each, and Anthony Thomas went for nine points to follow up Bales.

Jackie Culps, Tanner Masterson, Derek Frakes and Daniel Radcliffe were able to add six points apiece.

Dufur, two games behind Horizon, Condon and Arlington in the Big Sky, opened up on a 22-15 first-quarter cushion with runs of 17-6 and 29-0 over the second and third periods, stretching the lead out to 68-21 entering the fourth.

Ranger defense shuts down SWC

Dufur jumped ahead 38-21 at the half and held South Wasco County to three second-half field goals as part of a 20-9 second-half spurt to take a 53-23 boys’ basketball victory Friday night in Dufur.

Through the four quarters, Dufur rattled off 20 field goals from nine different players and went 15 of 26 from the line.

Curtis Crawford poured in 13 points, the duo of Tanner Masterson and Cooper Bales tallied seven points, and both Anthony Thomas and Tabor McLaughlin added six points apiece.

Derek Frakes went for five points, Jackie Culps had three and Daniel Radcliffe, Trey Darden and Justin Eiesland chipped in two points apiece.

Kal Bailey dropped 12 points, Garrett Olson followed with nine and Marshall Bell ended up with two points for the Redsides, who managed nine field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 4 of 8 on free throws.

Redsides lose to Arlington, 66-38

The Arlington Honkers outscored South Wasco County by a 56-25 margin through the first three quarters of play to win, 66-38, in a league boys’ hoops contest Saturday from Maupin.

Leading the fourth-place Honkers (8-7 overall, 4-2 league) was the duo of Thomas Evans and Brett Troutman, who combined for 40 points.

Arlington hit for 29 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and went 1 of 6 from the line with Evans dropping a game-high 23 points and Troutman adding 17 points to the scoring output.

For the Redsides (3-14, 1-6), who sank 15 field goals, five 3-pointers, and went 3 of 8 from the line, Garrett Olson tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds, Tanner Davis ended up with 11 points, and Ben Birman hit a pair of 3-pointers for his six-point effort.

Up next on the docket, SWC hosts Condon-Wheeler (11-6, 5-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and makes a trip to Moro at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus Sherman.