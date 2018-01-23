CGCC hosts ‘transfer day’

It makes financial sense for many students to start at community colleges and transfer to four-year institutions to finish their Bachelor’s degrees, as tuition at Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) currently costs $118 per credit course while Oregon State University, for example, charges $288 a credit.

CGCC will help students navigate the transfer process at their annual Transfer Days event, which will be held in The Dalles on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Class Act Café, located in Building One of CGCC.

National data shows that over a third of students switch schools sometime during their college career and that many colleges and universities rely on transfer students to boost their admission rates, the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) reports.

The CGCC event is geared towards current community college students looking to transfer their credits to a four-year institution, but is also open to high-school students and parents. Students are invited to RSVP at http://bit.ly/oregontransferdays but an RSVP is not required to attend.

Universities from Oregon and Washington will be available to explain their options for students looking to transfer to a four-year university. Concordia University, Eastern Oregon University, Grand Canyon University, Linfield College, Marylhurst University, Oregon Health Sciences University’s School of Nursing, Oregon State University Oregon State University (Corvallis and Cascades campuses,) Pacific University, Portland State University and University of Oregon will all be attending this year.

CGCC also offers high-school workshops meant to inform students about the difference between traditional and transfer admissions processes, as well as the preparation required for each.

For information about these workshops, contact CGCC Student Outreach and Commitment (SOAR) at soar@cgcc.edu or 541-506-6019; and for more information about the Transfer Days event, contact Ryan Brusco at rbrusco@cgcc.edu or 541-506-6066.