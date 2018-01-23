Dufur takes care of Mitchell by 32

The Dufur Rangers scored 23 first-quarter points, led 35-3 at the half and motored past Mitchell-Spray by a 50-18 margin Saturday in a Big Sky girls’ hoops matchup in Mitchell.

On the night, Dufur totaled 24 field goals and went 2 of 10 from the line, with Kierstin White setting the trend with 14 points, eight in the first half.

Zoe Hester went for 10 points, Raymona Meanus tallied eight, Mikayla Kelly had six, and the trio of Alexus Outlaw, Jessica Brown and Kassiah Chamness ended action with four points apiece.

Mitchell-Spray’s Noha El Gana dropped seven points, Melody Holmes tacked on six and Maria Vargas had five points as the team totaled seven field goals, two 3-pointers and made good on 2 of 8 free throw tries.