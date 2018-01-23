Lady Huskies slip past Horizon

Makayla Macnab and Desiree Winslow tallied 10 points apiece, and Sammie Lepinski went off for nine to lead the Sherman Lady Huskies to their fifth consecutive win Friday, 44-40, over Horizon Christian.

Both squads fought to a 22-all deadlock through the first half, but Sherman used 11-9 runs in the third and fourth quarters to cap a 22-18 second-half spurt to put the game out of reach.

Bri McKinney had four points, Kiersten Casper totaled three and Lexi Grenvik scored two points.

Leading the Horizon Christian Hawks with a career-high 17 points was guard Fionna Marsalis, and teammates Kaitlin Wenz and Marena Decker tacked on nine points apiece, as the team made seven second-half field goals.