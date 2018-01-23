The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Lady Huskies slip past Horizon

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, January 23, 2018

﻿

Makayla Macnab and Desiree Winslow tallied 10 points apiece, and Sammie Lepinski went off for nine to lead the Sherman Lady Huskies to their fifth consecutive win Friday, 44-40, over Horizon Christian.

Both squads fought to a 22-all deadlock through the first half, but Sherman used 11-9 runs in the third and fourth quarters to cap a 22-18 second-half spurt to put the game out of reach.

Bri McKinney had four points, Kiersten Casper totaled three and Lexi Grenvik scored two points.

Leading the Horizon Christian Hawks with a career-high 17 points was guard Fionna Marsalis, and teammates Kaitlin Wenz and Marena Decker tacked on nine points apiece, as the team made seven second-half field goals.

﻿

﻿

