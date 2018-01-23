Letter to the Editor: Enforce off-leash time

To the editor:

Thank you, LeeAnn Stocking, for writing regarding the abuse by dog owners of the off-leash hours at Firehouse Park in Columbia View Heights. I have contacted the Parks Department repeatedly regarding this over the past year, to no avail.



It doesn’t appear they believe this is a real neighborhood problem, when in reality not only is it a problem, it will only get worse as time passes. This will always be a neighborhood of families with children, and a park with children’s play equipment, picnic table, benches and walking path (good for tricycles) they expect to be able to use. Meanwhile, more and more dog owners have decided it is a dog park for them anytime.

One recent afternoon there were four large dogs running wildly off-leash. As an adult, even I was not comfortable with how they approached me. I pointed out to one of the owners that it was not off-leash hours, he merely said, “no one pays any attention.” I told him it is a neighborhood park for families; his response: “it’s a dog park.”

My older grandchildren grew up using this park as it was intended. But my younger ones aren’t able to do that, between the dogs and the waste they leave. One of my grandchildren was attacked in the face by a large dog last year (fortunately, not in our community), which only adds to our level of anxiety, definitely not what would be expected at a children’s playground.





The parks district indicated the board would be discussing this last fall, but I have heard nothing, although I expected the courtesy of an update. I also wonder about the insurance liability issues for a dual-use children-dog park.



Recently, signs appeared at the Lewis & Clark Park regarding pet waste.

At the very least, Firehouse Park needs to have large signage regarding the off-leash hours, and waste removal. But parks personnel also need to regularly monitor this situation.



If they are so short-staffed they can’t enforce the off-leash hours as established, then remove the gates and let it return to the neighborhood park as planned. If dog owners want a dog park, let them establish & maintain one as was the initial plan. (And, yes, I am a dog owner myself).

Linda Lorenzen

The Dalles