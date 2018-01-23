Crosstalk: Taking the ‘Crosswalk’ challenge

So, a reader last week suggested we have a discussion about “crosswalks” as a good-humored way of pointing out a typo. Mark and I are up to any challenge, so here we go…

I’m weighing in against crosswalks, marked or otherwise, because I am a Marine mom and believe people just need to mount an offensive and go for it. If you don’t make it, natural selection takes place.

Okay, perhaps that is a little harsh but, seriously, it doesn’t seem that motorists in this community are really paying attention to pedestrians anyway, so perhaps my advice will actually save lives.

If you had a “survival of the fittest” mindset when you approached a curb, it is unlikely that you would just walk into the street without looking, or that you would assume approaching cars saw you and would stop.

Have you played the video game Frogger? Well, one of the challenges is to move your frog across a busy highway so he can safely reach home.

More often than not, you end up with a “splat” in the road and your frog wrapped around the tires of some speeding vehicle. I think that maybe all young drivers should have to play that game before they are issued a license, so they can see the results of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision wihout being overly traumatized.

Since we do have croswalks, maybe it would help increase safety if some type of a “Your gonna die” screeching occurred when people stepped out against the signal, or without enough time to get from one side of the street to the other.

I like the concept of refuge islands — raised areas in the middle of the streets — to provide a safety zone for people who aren’t going to make it otherwise. Of course, these areas might attract the homeless and then the city council would feel compelled to ban them —oh wait…

Since I can’t sustain this dribble for another 200 words, I will actually educate you about pedestrian crossings, which have existed for more than 2,000 years, as evidenced in the ruins of Pompeii.

Blocks raised on the road allowed people to cross streets without having to step onto the road itself because it also doubled as Pompeii’s drainage and sewage disposal system. The spaces between the blocks allowed horse-drawn carts to pass along the road.

According to Wikipedia, the first pedestrian crossing signal was erected in Bridge Street, Westminster, London, in December 1868. A railway engineer named John Peake Knight came up with a means to allow safe passage.

The signal consisted of a semaphore arm, which was raised and lowered manually by a police constable who would rotate a handle on the side of the pole. The arms were augmented by gas illuminated lights at the top (green and red) to increase visibility of the signal at night. However, in January 1869, the gas used to illuminate the lights leaked and cuased an explosion, injuring the police operator.

Nearly 500 people in the U.S. die while trying to cross the street each year. Every motorists has a legal and moral responsibility to be on the lookout for pedestrians in the roadway, whether there is a crosswalk or not.

Thanks for the challenge Dennis Cullington, hope we fulfilled your expectations. We’ll definitely be more watchful when applying fingers to the keyboard. It gets tough to catch everything when dealing with tens of thousands of words a month.

— RaeLynn Ricarte