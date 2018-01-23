Crosstalk: Taking the ‘Crosswalk’ challenge

So, a reader last week suggested we have a discussion about “crosswalks” as a good-humored way of pointing out a typo. Mark and I are up to any challenge, so here we go…
I’m weighing in against crosswalks, marked or otherwise, because I am a Marine mom and believe people just need to mount an offensive and go for it. If you don’t make it, natural selection takes place.
Okay, perhaps that is a little harsh but, seriously, it doesn’t seem that motorists in this community are really paying attention to pedestrians anyway, so perhaps my advice will actually save lives.
If you had a “survival of the fittest” mindset when you approached a curb, it is unlikely that you would just walk into the street without looking, or that you would assume approaching cars saw you and would stop.
Have you played the video game Frogger? Well, one of the challenges is to move your frog across a busy highway so he can safely reach home.
More often than not, you end up with a “splat” in the road and your frog wrapped around the tires of some speeding vehicle. I think that maybe all young drivers should have to play that game before they are issued a license, so they can see the results of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision wihout being overly traumatized.
Since we do have croswalks, maybe it would help increase safety if some type of a “Your gonna die” screeching occurred when people stepped out against the signal, or without enough time to get from one side of the street to the other.
I like the concept of refuge islands — raised areas in the middle of the streets — to provide a safety zone for people who aren’t going to make it otherwise. Of course, these areas might attract the homeless and then the city council would feel compelled to ban them —oh wait…
Since I can’t sustain this dribble for another 200 words, I will actually educate you about pedestrian crossings, which have existed for more than 2,000 years, as evidenced in the ruins of Pompeii.
Blocks raised on the road allowed people to cross streets without having to step onto the road itself because it also doubled as Pompeii’s drainage and sewage disposal system. The spaces between the blocks allowed horse-drawn carts to pass along the road.
According to Wikipedia, the first pedestrian crossing signal was erected in Bridge Street, Westminster, London, in December 1868. A railway engineer named John Peake Knight came up with a means to allow safe passage.
The signal consisted of a semaphore arm, which was raised and lowered manually by a police constable who would rotate a handle on the side of the pole. The arms were augmented by gas illuminated lights at the top (green and red) to increase visibility of the signal at night. However, in January 1869, the gas used to illuminate the lights leaked and cuased an explosion, injuring the police operator.
Nearly 500 people in the U.S. die while trying to cross the street each year. Every motorists has a legal and moral responsibility to be on the lookout for pedestrians in the roadway, whether there is a crosswalk or not.
Thanks for the challenge Dennis Cullington, hope we fulfilled your expectations. We’ll definitely be more watchful when applying fingers to the keyboard. It gets tough to catch everything when dealing with tens of thousands of words a month.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
When RaeLynn told me someone had suggested we take the “crosswalk challenge,” I immediately envisioned us as two contrasting political ideals separated from each other by a street filled with angry and divisive politicians, unable to find a path across the melee.
Perhaps we could start across simultaneously and meet halfway to work out our divisions in the middle of the road.
What a great idea!
Crosstalk, in contrast, is divisive by definition, a literary protest/counter-protest from opposite sides of the political divide.
If we agree on a subject it doesn't fit the crosstalk pattern.
It's a useful way to editorially balance the opinions and ideas presented on our opinion page, be they conservative versus liberal, left versus right, Republican versus Democrat.
But it's not my favorite way to approach politics, and I find it very difficult to constantly be one thing or another; especially because we are both committed to presenting our true opinion, rather than argue for the sake of the argument.
I was eager to take up the “crosswalk challenge,” but RaeLynn pointed out that the letter wasn't suggesting we get together in the middle of the street and work out some sort of solution to America's current political divisions:
The reader was playing off a typo on a recent opinion page.
Dang. All my hopes for a better America torpedoed by a typographical error.
Which reminds me, following an editorial I wrote about mistakes and corrections in the world of newspapers, a reader pointed out that I had misspelled the name of the television character “Cousin Itt,” having left off one “t.” What is it about the letter “t” anyway? There are certainly plenty of them available, especially since we left behind lead type, when every letter was stored in a little tray and if you ran out you ran out.
But never mind that, it just so happens that I have plenty of opinions about crosswalks in The Dalles as well.
Every day, as I drive down Third Street to the office of The Dalles Chronicle, I move into the left lane of the one-way street well in advance. As I approach Court Street in the left lane, I look to see if anyone is waiting to cross on the near-side crosswalk connecting The Dalles City Hall to the north and The Dalles Police department to the south. Is anyone there? I have no idea, there is a big truck parked in the last legal parking spot and my line-of-sight is completely blocked.
The same thing happens at ever near-side crosswalk on Second and Third streets throughout the downtown corridor. By the time the crosswalk corner is visible, I am myself in the crosswalk and a crossing pedestrian would already be pancaked.
The obvious solution would be to make the yellow “no parking” stripes on the near-side crossings longer by a full car length.
That would, of course, require political action and there would be arguments for and against the idea.
The conservatives and liberals would have to agree, the Republicans and the Democrats would have to agree. Ain't going to happen, I suppose.
But the city council really should consider “taking the crosswalk challenge” and fixing the problem before someone gets hurt for no good reason.
— Mark Gibson
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment