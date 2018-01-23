Letter to the Editor: Who Walden serves

To the editor:

Fellow District 2 constituents: I’d like to offer a summary of our Rep. Walden’s voting record. You can check it out for yourself at votesmart.org, a non-partisan summary of all politicians’ voting records.

National groups assess the voting record of all members of congress and give a score from 1-100, with 1 percent is very bad; 60 percent a D- and 100 percent an A+.

The NRA and most gun rights organizations give Walden a 93 percent, no surprise. As is the Coalition’s Against Gun Violence score of 0 percent.

Planned Parenthood gives Walden a 0 percent. Not an F, which would be 59 percent: a 0. I hope you don’t have any women in your life who might need healthcare (abortions are 3 percent of what PP does; the rest is general healthcare, mostly for women and children).

In summary, Walden has failed, according to these groups, with their scores of his voting record:

Young Women’s Christian Association: 33 percent. League of Women Voters: 17 percent.

Average score from all veterans’ groups: 48 percent. Americans for Fair Taxation: 0 percent. Christian Coalition of America: 60 percent. Alliance for Retired Americans (lifetime score): 8 percent. Nat’l Farmers’ Union: 0 percent. His labor unions scores are mostly failing. K-12 education, mostly failing. In the category of “Children,” scored by multiple groups, Walden gets no score above 50 percent. Health insurance: fail. Healthcare: horrible. Foreign affairs: poor. Environment: you’re kidding, right? Immigrants? You already know how he feels about immigrants — rest assured that his voting record is consistent with his contempt for people of color.

Walden’s voting record is not good for the Earth. He has hurt veterans, children, the working class, poor folks, women, farmers, teachers (me), nurses, college students. He has helped rich gun owners and, well, the rich. Is it worth it?

If you can only vote Republican, at least find someone who better represents you. Walden has failed.

Nan Noteboom

Odell