For the Record for January 23, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday January 23, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

January 19, 9:20 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Tygh Valley. Contact was made with the driver who stated she was blinded by oncoming traffic and missed a turn causing her to crash into some fencing. Driver was cited for open container and careless driving. Deputy assisted with the exchange of information. A report was taken.

January 22, 7:38 a.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 6. A vehicle crashed into a ditch in the area and a report was taken. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

January 19, 8:37 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2600 block of East 15th Street on a report of a smoke alarm activation with light smoke observed. Caller reported her daughter was home and said she saw light smoke in the hallway while the alarm was going off. Nothing was showing on the outside of the home upon arrival. Contact was made with the callers husband who came home and advised there was an issue with the HVAC system and that he would take care of it. No problem was found.

January 19, 9:28 a.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of East 11th Street on a report of a smoke alarm activation and the smell of something burning. No smoke or fire were visible from the home upon arrival. Crew did a walkthrough of the home and it appeared the alarm was old and outdated. No problem was found.

January 22, 5:24 p.m. – Crew responded to the West 10th and Irvine streets on a report of an open burn. Upon arrival a small burn pile was located that was being attended. The attendant stated he was not going to put any more on the fire and would standby until it was finished burning. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, five on Saturday, five on Sunday and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday morning from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported her tires were slashed.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Heritage Way early Saturday morning after a caller reported that a stray dog was running around in the area. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Saturday morning after a caller reported what she thought as gunfire in the area. Officer checked the surrounding area but did not find anything suspicious.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning after staff reported a subject came into the store with the backup and was acting strange. Staff believe he may have taken unpaid merchandise prior to leaving. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 7th Street Saturday afternoon after a caller reported that a neighbor’s dog was chasing his chickens. A report was taken and will be forwarded to animal control for follow-up.

John Edward Crisman, 21, Seattle, was arrested Saturday evening near West 3rd and Pentland streets and is accused of second-degree theft.

Duane Edward Christianson, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 300 block of West 7th Street and is accused of two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Police responded to the 200 block of East 3rd Street early Sunday morning after a caller reported a group of male subjects were involved in an altercation. Contact was made with three subjects who had been previously removed from another establishment in town for fighting that evening. They all stated a subject pulled a knife on them then fled the area. An informational report was taken.

John Travis Patton, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 1100 block of F Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 300 block of West 21st Street.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 3500 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 1000 block of East 9th Street after staff reported one of the dryer units in the community laundry room was vandalized.

Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 39, Hood River, was arrested Monday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

William Lee Jensen, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of Snipes Street and is accused of probation violation.

Police responded to the 1100 block of G Street Monday evening on a report of a domestic dispute that occurred earlier in the day. Contact was made with all parties involved and it was determined that physical contact was made between two male subjects but no charges are being pursued. An informational report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday evening from the 800 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported her garage was tagged with graffiti.

Mario Juan Betancourt, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 3500 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Bradley John Little, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning near West 7th and Chenowith Loop streets on local warrants for violation of a release agreement, two counts of unlawful possession of heroin, two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin and second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the juvenile detention facility Friday morning after staff reported two juveniles had swatted, patted, or grabbed each other on the bottom on two separate occasions and wanted to report the incidents. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 4700 block of Simonelli Road after a victim reported a license plate had been stolen.

Deputy responded to Dufur Friday morning after staff reported a student was found to be in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to the 2400 block of Steele Road early Sunday morning after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on her property and turned the lights off. She thought she heard someone knock on her door but didn’t want to open it. The area was checked but no suspicious vehicle was found.

A dog bite report was taken Monday afternoon from the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road after a caller reported he was bitten by a dog while jogging. The incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

Amparo Zavala Soria, 26, Hood River, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Game trooper responded to the mouth of the John Day River Saturday afternoon on a report of subjects shooting birds from a motorized boat. Contact was made with all three subjects. The boat operator was cited for aiding & counseling in a game violation. Two hunters were cited for hunting in a closed area and warned for shooting birds from a moving motor boat. A report was taken.

A male driver was cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76.

A male driver was cited and released for no operator’s license and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Saturday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 100.

Sherman County

Brandon Allen Kauffman, 27, Albany, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 97 near milepost 30 and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Regional Jail

Denise Kay Herlocker, 55, Tygh Valley, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Terry Lynn Green, 22, Goldendale, Wash., was jailed Monday on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Heather Carroll Coleman, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.