Sherman loses Saturday in Ione

Looking to creep closer to first place in the Big Sky Conference, the Sherman Huskies were outscored 28-23 in the half in a 60-56 loss on the road to Ione Saturday.

The Huskies (7-8 overall, 5-2 league) trailed 18-13 through one quarter of play, but then went on a 20-14 second-quarter run to take a 33-32 lead at the half.

Desiree Winslow notched 19 points, Sammie Lepinski added 12, and Makayla Macnab followed up with 10 points for the Huskies, who had eight players hit at least one field goal.

Savanna Orendorff added five points, Bri McKinney chipped in four, and Lexi Grenvik, Nancy Ambriz and Jaelyn Justesen had two points each.

Third-place Ione (5-11, 4-2) totaled 26 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 4 of 13 from the line, with Maggie Flynn leading all scorers with 26 points.

Megan Orem tallied 15, and Jessica Medina racked up 12 points.

Sherman, now a half game up on Ione, makes a trip to Mitchell-Spray (6-9, 1-6) at 6 p.m. Friday, and then hosts SWC at 1 p.m. Saturday in an early league matchup.