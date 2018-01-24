Boys lose, 78-61

With all-state guard Dakota Murr saddled with the flu, The Dalles boys’ basketball team could not find its road flow in a 78-61 road loss Friday at Hermiston.

Murr notched 12 points, eight in the second half, and Josh Nisbet had a season-high 22 points, 13 in the second half, and Jacob Hernandez ended play with 10 points.

Henry Lee had seven points and Oscar Fernandez tallied six as the Riverhawks (8-7 overall, 0-1 league) put in 21 field goals, nine 3-pointers, and converted on 10 of 12 shots from the free throw line.

Hermiston (6-9, 1-0) led 41-30 at the break, and the Hawks used a 19-15 third-quarter rally to get to within a 56-49 deficit entering the final period.

Cesar Ortiz scored 22 points, Adrian Mendez added 16, and Cole Smith went off for 12 points for the Bulldogs, who totaled 30 field goals, 10 3-pointers and made 8 of 16 free throws.

The Riverhawks next travel to No. 12-ranked Pendleton (9-7, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.