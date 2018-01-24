Contractors edgy about code change

Many local contractors are anxious about the state’s takeover of the building codes division since much of the state’s plans for the local office, from an office phone number to new staff and inspection procedures are still uncertain.

The building codes division of the Mid-Columbia Council of Government (MCCOG), which is disbanding and will no longer provide plan review, inspection and permitting services at its Kelly Avenue headquarters after January, is set to be taken over by the state effective Feb. 1.

The Wasco County Commission discussed the issue last week and took input from local contractors about the transition process and concerns about the new management.

State building official Rex Turner and administrative officer Tyler Stone spoke to the county about the transition. The state’s current plan, Turner said, was to spread state services between multiple offices — which will likely mean state staff from the Pendleton office coming in to fill open positions in The Dalles office. Turner also added that plans that couldn’t be handled by local office staff could be sent out to Pendleton or Salem offices, and that Pendleton’s staff could come to perform inspections in Wasco County.

The contractors at the Jan. 17 meeting expressed concerns about plan reviews and inspections taking longer, and the shift in office staff affecting the quality of service — particularly that the current staff that contractors have been dealing with for years will get pay cuts or let go under state leadership.

Job applications for the local office are still open, Turner said.

Turner also expressed interest in pushing electronic inspections to be done via video-call, though exactly how that would work is still unclear.

As of the Jan. 17 meeting, it is also uncertain where the approximately $3.5 million in MCCOG’s building reserve fund will go.

The most Turner could confirm with confidence was that the state would have an office on Feb. 1 at 2705 East Second Street in The Dalles.

“We’re working as quickly as we possibly can and we have a good interim solution,” Stone said.

“Our number one goal was to make sure there was an office here,” said Commissioner Rod Runyon, adding that challenges are to be expected in the extenuating circumstances.

As of the Jan. 17 meeting, Wasco County was the only one of the four counties formerly under MCCOG’s jurisdiction to be taken over by the state. Commissioner Steve Kramer said he hopes to convince Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties to operate with the state.

In a press release issued Jan. 23, the state said the Oregon Building Codes Division will provide building code services to Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties effective Feb. 1.

“The goal is to do the best we can uninterrupted,” Kramer said, acknowledging that the state and commissioners “know there will be some hiccups.”

At the end of Jan. 17’s meeting, the county commissioners agreed to allow Stone to respond to the state letter asking how the office should be managed and ask for more time to work through the details.

There will be another public meeting to discuss the building codes division 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

That forum takes place in courtroom 301 of the Wasco County courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles.

All MCCOG building inspection stakeholders are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Holly Tucker at 503-378-4179.