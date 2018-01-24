Local robotics do well in state competition

Students from The Dalles and Dufur placed as high as second, third and fourth at robotics tournaments and bested 45 other teams last weekend at the Lego Robotics State Championship and Sandy VEX tournaments.

Seven teams from The Dalles, Dufur and Mosier competed in state and regional robotics tournaments held Jan. 13 and 14 in Sandy and Hillsboro.

At the VEX tournament January 13, The Dalles teams Irrelevant, Binary Kaos, and System Overload remained undefeated in qualifying matches to place second, third and fourth, leading into the final playoffs. Their status remained the same at the conclusion of the finals with Irrelevant picking up the Judges Award. “While they didn’t win the entire tournament, the students did an excellent job, showed awesome teamwork, and built some incredible robots,” said Wasco County 4-H coach Lu Seapy. The Judges Award recognized the team’s outreach and excellence in robot design and programming.

Dufur’s Ranger Nation robotics team had a rocky start to the tournament; the team forgot their computer. However, senior Haili Wolf-Depriest and sophomore Jerome Porter were able to devise a mechanical workaround that allowed the highest scoring element of the robot to function, leading to the team’s first ever 20-point goal.

“It was really disappointing that our robot wasn’t ready to compete at its potential, but the kids were really resilient, they worked around the limitations and had ended the day with a very respectable showing,” stated coach and robotics teacher, Dezirah Remington.



At the Lego Robotics State Championship in Hillsboro, Wasco County 4-H teams Jawbreakers and Fusion X placed ninth and 35th respectively, out of 60 teams in the robot game. With a toss-up referee call stripping 20 points from the last robot game of the Jawbreakers, the team was inched out of the top eight final eliminations round. From Colonel Wright, team Water Works placed 25th with an impressive 110 points in the robot game.