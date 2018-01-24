For the Record for January 24, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday January 24, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Personnel responded to seven calls for emergency medical services and one call for public service assistance on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller at the Lone Pine in lieu site reported Tuesday morning people were bragging about having a stolen car. An officer chased the vehicle into Washington, but had to break off the pursuit. Unknown if vehicle was actually stolen. Report taken.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Tuesday morning a man and woman were fighting and the man was throwing rocks at the house and the woman was screaming at him to leave. The man told police he and his friend were playing around and not in a real argument. The officer told them to “play around” inside their residence so they didn’t disturb others.

A caller in the 400 block of East 10th Street reported Tuesday morning he received threats on social media. He blocked the suspect, so he believed a new account was made just to harass him.

A man came to the police station Tuesday morning to report his bike stolen. He said 11 bikes were stolen from two locations.

A caller in the 2000 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a truck hit a power line and now the line was hanging low. Line owner was advised and responded.

Two vehicles were cited in the 2100 block of West 8th Street for parking against traffic Tuesday afternoon.

A caller in the 800 block of East 10th Street reported fraudulent charges on her husband’s credit card Tuesday afternoon.

A caller in the 200 block of East Third Street reported Tuesday afternoon she was concerned because a woman came out and took her license plate number and wouldn’t tell her why. An officer contacted her and the information was logged.

An officer contacted people living in a van at the end of Lone Pine Drive Tuesday afternoon. They said they had permission to be there. The matter was forwarded to codes enforcement.

An officer contacted a person in the 3800 block of West Sixth Street who was not in compliance with sex offender registration. The man had paperwork showing he is trying to be removed from the registry. The man said a judge told him he is not on any list of being out of compliance. The officer will speak to the man’s attorney for further clarification.

Michael Sage Ohara, 34, Nine Mile Falles, Wash., was arrested early Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Fifth Place and is accused of fourth-degree assault, felony domestic, felony strangulation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Wasco County

A man reported a scam, saying he received a false letter from social security asking for his retirement benefit information. No information given and no access to his benefits confirmed from social security office. Logged for information.

A woman reported being harassed at her property in the 5700 block of Highway 30 West. Said the suspect has broken her windshield, thrown rocks at her house and left a threatening voicemail. She asked for her options regarding trespass and harassment. No crime at this time, logged for information.

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 25, The Dalles, was transported Tuesday on a drug court sanction.

Deputy responded to reports Tuesday evening that three subjects with flashlights were digging through a bush at a vacant residence in the 83000 block of Tygh Valley Road. Area was checked but deputy unable to locate the subjects.

Tiffany Lynn Vorce, 27, Dufur, was arrested on a county warrant Tuesday in the 200 block of Northeast Third Street and is accused of probation violation.

Skylar Brianne Minyard, 23, The Dalles, was transported Wednesday and jailed on accusations of first degree failure to appear.

Jacob David Wilson, 26, The Dalles, was transported Wednesday and jailed on accusations of a DUII and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Alex Michael Kemp, 26, The Dalles, was transported Wednesday and jailed on accusations of a probation violation.

Jonathan Pent Schwartz, 30, Dallesport, was stopped Wednesday on the corner of Second Street and Cherry Heights Road for speeding in the downtown and, after refusing a breath test, was arrested on accusations of a DUII.

Parole & Probation

Brian Scott Austin, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of two counts of post-prison supervising sanction.