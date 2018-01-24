TD hoops drop league game to Hermiston

With its first league test of the season, The Dalles girls’ basketball team fell behind by an 18-13 margin through one quarter and put itself in contention.

Hermiston had other plans, however, as the Lady Bulldogs led 44-22 at the half, and finished on a 32-22 spurt to take a 76-44 win Friday in The Dalles.

Jodi Thomasian notched a team-leading 18 points to go with two rebounds and three steals, and Paulina Finn added 13 points, four rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists.

Bailey LeBreton chipped in seven points and eight rebounds, Lauryn Belanger hit for four points, two rebounds and two blocks, and Jenna Miller was good for two points, four rebounds, a block and three assists.

The Dalles (6-9 overall, 0-1 league) hosts No. 11 Pendleton (10-6, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.