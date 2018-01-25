Letter to the Editor: Casual evolution

To the editor:

The great challenge is to convince the casual evolutionist that a personal reading and study of The Hebrew Books will not turn them into a mindless “spiritual” church robot. Why should a gathering of people centered on a Book that supposedly comes from the mind of a Divine Being appear so distasteful?



Pastor dishonors The Books. This is not new behavior by pastor but ancient. Yahshua contended with pastor accusing them, “You have taken away the key of knowledge, you did not enter in yourselves, and those who were entering in you hindered.”

The repulsive atmosphere you sense from churches is actually a complete lack of respect for knowledge. A total lack of Scripture knowledge or any sign of intelligence is what is lacking in our sacred church system.

Being force-fed a few distinct passages that define a specific spiritual club is not knowledge. A few passages from John out of a 1,200 page book do not enlighten anyone. The odor you smell coming from our strange church system is fear. A fear pastor lives with…losing another customer to a more clever pastor who knows what fun is about. Churching is all about having fun, singing, playing music, doing plays and of course “The Holy Holidays.” Learn what is hidden in the 1,200 pages? Why? The church customer knows it all in the first week.

I am cruel, evil and judgmental since I expose the disrespect and contempt the churches have dishonorably spewed onto the Scriptures? How is it possible to explain the life of Yahshua, an extraordinary and unique man, with one trite passage, John 3:16, and not appear stupid? What obituary is read in this paper for a common man that is only one sentence long? Would you like it if your father’s entire life was summed up in one sentence? Oh it must be me. How stupid of me not to know that when a man sees that enlightening John 3:16 sign at the game he miraculously becomes “spiritually” touched and has a tremendous desire to seek out “Jesus.”

The casual evolutionist is very sensible and reasonable to distrust The Books. Does pastor have the right to present The Books in such a manner so they appear repulsive? No! Having fun replaces the difficult task of working for truthful knowledge and honorable respect. Pastor “takes” easy money from the ignorant superstitious mind rather than work to “give” the truth to a thinking mind.

Gary Fischer

The Dalles