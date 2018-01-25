Letter to the Editor: Need openness

To the editor:

District 21 Board Members: I am writing to you regarding the recent separation of Anne Shull and District 21. Let me say that this is not about Ms. Shull, it is about the way the entire thing was handled.

I am a Chenowith parent. I have been for over 8 years. On the first day of school this year, I saw Ms Shull out directing traffic when I dropped my son off. Two months later, I found out that she had been "on leave" since shortly after that. While I understand that personnel confidentiality is an issue, as a parent I feel that I should have been notified of this very important change in our education team.

I am a little nervous even writing this letter. I have been warned that this is a bad idea. My father is a retired school superintendent and he is concerned about my "making waves," especially while I still have children in the district. But I have tried to teach my children that if they see something wrong happening, they should speak up, no matter the repercussions. And I see something wrong here.

I have several dear friends who are teachers at CES. They have told me that they are literally afraid for their jobs were they to come out publicly in support of Ms. Shull. They have been told, in no uncertain terms, that our superintendent would make things very difficult for them.

It's time for things to change. Bullying and intimidation have NO place in our school system. I love this town and I love our schools. I moved to the west side of town in large part so my youngest child could start Kindergarten at CES. I am asking for an investigation of Candy Armstrong for bullying practices against staff and that she be placed on leave, pending the outcome of an independent investigation by an impartial third party. I am also asking that you sign my name to the anonymous letter that board members received this month.

We, as a community, deserve openness and transparency from our school administrators. That has NOT been happening recently. I want to see our town thrive and become what it has the potential to be. That will not happen as long as our schools have the reputation that we have. Thank you.

Jackie Deckard

The Dalles