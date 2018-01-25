Private college professor now seated on local school board

The newest D21 board member brings a wealth of professional knowledge about education and boards, but her main motivation in seeking the position is that she’s a mom with kids in local schools.

Bethani Studebaker, Ph.D., was named by the North Wasco County School District 21 board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation in October of longtime board member Carol Roderick. Studebaker’s first meeting will be this month, on Jan. 30.

Studebaker moved to Rowena 18 months ago from Boise, Idaho when her husband Eric was hired as chief student services officer at Columbia Gorge Community College.

Studebaker is a full-time assistant professor at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, but she works remotely. She spends 45 days a year on campus, but mostly works online, teaching educational leadership to doctoral students. She also directs the curriculum instruction and innovation program.

She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration and a doctorate in education.

“I would say that my desire to be on the school board I think is definitely driven by my current and my past experience as well as my education but I would say undoubtedly my desire to serve on the school board is because I’m a parent,” she said.

“I have three children, I think my connection and role as a mother is first and foremost where my passion lies.” Her children, ages 11, 9 and 7, attend Chenowith Elementary and she lauded teachers there.

“I cannot speak highly enough of them. Chenowith has been wonderful, our kids have made amazing friends, they love their school. They have received an exceptional education while in The Dalles, which has been very rewarding,” she said.

“Chenowith is a gem and their teachers are exceptional educators that are passionate about what they do every day,” she said. Her kids have now had six teachers between them. “I think that staff is an administrator’s dream, their passion and their work ethic.”

She said the front office staff are also “phenomenal.”

The principal at Chenowith recently resigned, but Studebaker said she would not be applying for the post. “I love what I do. I love that I get to teach and be a part of educating our up and coming leaders in education.”

She’s taught in both public and private schools at the elementary and middle school level and has served as curriculum director and assistant principal. Her kids have been in public, charter and private schools.

“I’m a huge supporter of public school,” she said.

She has served on numerous boards and commissions, and her primary research focus while she was a doctoral student was researching the role of female board members at community colleges in the Northwest.

One of the biggest takeaways from her research was that “the campaigning and election process is really intimidating.” Ironically, she did not have to go through that process this time around since she was appointed to her position.

But her research also showed the female board members shared a philosophy of wanting to deliberate and collaborate. She shares that belief, and described it as “deliberate with many, but have one voice.”

Of her leadership style, she said she considers herself a results-oriented manager, noting effective leadership requires thoughtful deliberation and purposeful listening of everybody: students, parents, staff, administration, community groups and state partners.

“I would definitely say that I believe in shared governance,” she said. “I believe that I am here to advocate and I understand what my role as a board member is.”

“I’m a member of the team; I hope never dictating. I believe in shared power, shared influence and shared importance in carrying out the mission of the institution.”

She said she doesn’t come to the board with any pre-established agenda, or position regarding the district. “I will seek first to understand and develop a deeper appreciation for the mission and the ideals for which North Wasco School District strives for so I think that’s what I will be doing for the next several weeks and several months.”

She considers herself a lifelong learner, and said “I think being on the cutting edge of education is important.” Part of that is using research to drive what a district does.

For her, cutting edge has been teaching online, which means giving a lecture to a camera and then posting it online. When she first started, she would spend eight hours recording a single lecture as she fretted over how she said certain things and would re-record them. “I don’t do that anymore.”

As for D21, she said,“I think the district is on such a great path in terms of the technology that’s been brought into the district recently from Google and just what path that can blaze really in terms of building up what does a 21st century classroom look like? What does a 21st century learner look like?”

She said going to “one on one devices” is “exciting and innovative.”

And as for her husband’s last name, yes he is from the family that created Studebaker vehicles, famed in the first half of the last century. Studebaker said, “His mom still gets the royalty checks for a few pennies.”

She said she can generally tell how old people are by whether they recognize her last name. She said they don’t own a Studebaker, “but we’ve got our eye on one.”

She said the family enjoys living on the Columbia River, which reminds them of their hometown in the Magic Valley around Twin Falls, Idaho. “We feel a connection to the journey of the salmon,” she said of the river.