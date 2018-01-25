Scott rises up for first place at HR Elks Invitational Junior shows dominance in 182-pound division

HOOD RIVER – When looking at the 182-pound mindscape, The Dalles junior JR Scott figures to be one of the main threats to the competition.

Scott moved his overall record to 18-3 on the year, as he won all three of his matches for championship recognition at the Hood River Elks Invitational Saturday.

“JR had a very successful meet. He was dominant and very much in control in all his matches,” TD head coach Paul Beasley said. “Although he did not have his customary pins, I believe he will be successful at the district tournament by the style he displayed at the Elks.”

As the bracket unfolded, Scott had tougher matchups on the mats, with his first win coming by first-round pin at the one minute and 37-second mark versus Jonas Woody (Reynolds) in a quarterfinal bout.

In his next tussle, Scott won by a 9-1 major decision over Brock Love (Crescent Valley), which vaulted him to the finals against Dustin Jorgenson (Cleveland).

Both grapplers battled hard for three rounds, with Scott earning his title trophy by a 5-0 margin.

On the year, Scott has three tournament wins and a fourth, but in two tournaments, he advanced to the semifinals and had to withdraw from action due to the flu.

Thurston claimed first place with 303.5 points, nearly doubling the totals put up by second and third place winners, Centennial (179.0) and Crescent Valley (178.0).

Bend (142), Cleveland (140.5) and Hood River Valley (135.0) made up the top six in the standings.

With only four wrestlers available for action, The Dalles racked up seven wins, four by pin, for 45 points and ninth place.

At 145 pounds, Glenn Breckterfield (14-7) placed fifth and scored 13 team points after two wins.

Coming off an opening-round bye, the Riverhawk senior won his quarterfinal match by pin at the 3:17 mark of the second round against Lane Byer (Crescent Valley).

Breckterfield suffered a pinfall defeat in 2:22 opposite Seth Morales (Thurston) in a semifinal bout, and then he lost in the consolation semifinals, at 39 seconds, versus Isaiah Contreras (Thurston).

Following those two losses, Breckterfield still had a chance to get on the podium, so hit the mats with Angel Ramirez (Reynolds) to settle the score.

Both wrestlers went toe-to-toe through the first two rounds, until Breckterfield gained control for a third-round pin with 52 seconds left in the match (5:08).

Andrew Richman (9-9 record), out of Dufur, won his first 132-pound match at the 4:54 mark of the third round against James Anderson (Bend), and he followed up that display with an 8-5 decision triumph versus Victor Ortigoza (Hood River Valley) to vault into the semifinals.

Richman could not finish his run, however, as he lost a 4-3 decision to Benjamin Kleier (Cleveland), added another heart-breaking loss, 3-2, in a match with Tui Laithang (Centennial), and then was pinned by Calvin Royce (Thurston) in 1:11 of the opening stanza.

On Wednesday, The Dalles traveled to Pendleton for a league dual and came up on the wrong end of a 64-6 defeat.

The Dalles lost the first five bouts by forfeit, and then Josiah Andersen lost at 132 pounds against Koby Jones in the second round (2:34).

Andrew Richman was pinned at 1:37 to Alex Rendon in their 138-pound match, Glenn Breckterfield (145 pounds) lost by pin at 4:32 to Blake Davis, and Austin Greene could catch the breaks in an opening-round loss to Isaac Urbina at 1:36 in their 152-pound battle.

Ian Bannister locked horns with TD’s Yordi Sanchez at 160 pounds, with the Buckaroo grappler taking a 15-2 major decision.

With the Riverhawks down by a 64-0 margin, JR Scott broke the team’s scoreless drought by making quick work of Kirk Liscom, a pin at 45 seconds, in their 182-pound match.

TD heads to Sandy with tourney action starting at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday.