St. Mary’s Magic

St. Mary’s Academy third grader Lily Gonzalez holds a miniature replica of the billboard bearing her artwork that is advertising the St. Mary’s Academy family carnival tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 26, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s, 1112 Cherry Heights Rd.

The event includes hundreds of family-friendly auction items to bid on, carnival games, a middle school hang out, cotton candy, the ever-popular sundae bar, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and homemade chili. Admission is free, with purchase of tickets for food and carnival games.

Next Saturday, Feb. 3, is the school’s 43rd annual Super Auction, a 21-and over event with live and silent auction and a dinner catered by Cowboys Catering. Tickets are $40 each and doors open at 5 p.m. For more information on the carnival and super auction, call the school at 541-296-6004.