CGBA sixth-grade squad hoists title hardware Group is a perfect 9-0 in their last two tournaments

In their past nine games, the Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy sixth graders have had a torrid unbeaten streak with back-to-back tournament championships, capped by a 4-0 performance at the Hillsboro Tournament last weekend at Century high School.

After an opening-round 34-32 triumph versus The Bulldogs from Northwest Portland, the sixth graders were able to use tough defense and an inside-outside presence of Andre Niko and Henry Begay to overwhelm the opposition, where they had an average margin of victory of 28 points, including a lopsided title win against Clutch Carolina, from Portland.

Joining Niko and Begay were Brayden Parker, Nolan Donivan, J.J. Johnston, Calvin Floyd, Tristan KuKu, Cooper Cummings, and Olsen Meanus.

The sixth graders played the Bulldogs from Northwest Portland, The Olympians from Sprague (Salem), Clutch Carolina from Portland and Go Hard, also from Portland.



Coached by Ken Brock and Phil Hukari, the CGBA seventh graders posted a 2-2 tournament record, losing two Saturday tilts, the first by seven points against the eventual champions.

Sunday, Styles DeLeon, who battled through flu symptoms, and Riley Brock notched 20 points apiece in a lopsided 30-point victory.

Later that day, the seventh graders hit the hardwood in a rematch game, and held an early edge, but the opposition inched as close as three points in the waning moments.

DeLeon knocked down some clutch free throws to close out an 11-point win.

Also on the team are Sam Rogers, Osbaldo Lopez, Kai Semlor, Fernando Ayala, Tyler vonSlomski and Manatu Crichton-Tunai.

On the boys’ side, Michael Cates was on the sidelines coaching a fifth-grade boys group that had seven returning players, Luke Hoover, River McClure, Jason Hull, Sterling Coburn, Nolan Cates, Hudson Case, Brandon Lentz as the standouts, and Elijah Cardona as the newcomer filling in for two players who did not make the trip.

Playing against Go Hard, Vertical Uprising, and the Mavericks, the fifth graders went 0-4 against what coach Cates said was some of the best competition the team has seen this year.

“The boys made big strides in their defensive rotations, team rebounding, and their ability to break the press break,” coach Cates said. “The boys shot the ball well at times and showed spurts of the ability to play at a high level. We still have a lot of work to do as a team, but we realized that becoming a great team is a long process and playing competition like we did will only make us better down the road.”

The eighth graders picked up a pair of Saturday wins and had all the momentum going their way, but they ended up losing two straight games on Sunday for a 2-2 record.

Coached by Deric Anthony, the eighth-grade group boasts firepower at all levels with the likes of Jameson Woodside, Chase Sam, Shane Floyd, William Hoover, Tristan Bass, Isaac Anthony, Rowan Simpson and Jaxon Pullen, putting it all together for an uplifting weekend.

While the boys’ division played over the course of two days, the fifth-grade girls’ team, representing CGBA, competed in two Sunday games and split, with the lone triumph coming against Century, 30-9.

The girls then lost to Team Clutch, out of Beaverton, by a 29-18 final score.

Coached by Lindsay Brock, the fifth graders, which has seven of eight on the roster in their first year, trotted out second-year veteran, Jackie Begay, and she was joined by Hailey Johnston, Laci Hoylman, Despina Seufalemua, Makaila Miller, Maddie Brock, Sydney Newby and Ava Graves.

All the teams are slated to play in a two-day tournament on Feb. 10-11 in Sandy.

CGBA is hosting the second annual Winter Classic on Feb. 24 and 25 at The Dalles Middle School for boys and girls from third-through-eighth grades.

To register teams or to volunteer your services, call coach Cummings at 541-980-5978.