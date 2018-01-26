Class to focus on ‘capable kids’

Parents of adolescents and teenagers will soon have another community resource in the “Raising Highly Capable Kids” program: a 13-week parenting course that will be offered for free starting in mid-February or early March.

This Saturday, The Dalles will host a free instructor training, which enables participating community members to teach the course geared towards helping parents of adolescents raise healthy, caring and responsible children.

The teacher training takes place Jan. 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Mid-Columbia Medica Center conference room, 1700 East 19th Street, The Dalles.

“Raising Highly Capable Kids” is divided into one-hour sessions spread over 13 weeks, and consists of presentations, discussions and activities based around the Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets, a framework that “identifies a set of skills, relationships, and behaviors that enable young people to develop into successful and contributing adults,” Search Institute officials wrote on their website.

The 40 identified attributes are divided into two sections, external and internal assets, and subsequently split into eight subsections: supporting children, empowerment, setting boundaries and expectations, constructive use of time, commitment to learning, positive values, social confidence, and positive identity.

Robin Haight, a science teacher at The Dalles Middle School, first learned about the program in a parenting advocacy group mailing about a year and a half ago. Since starting in the district nearly four years ago, Haight has noticed problems amongst her students trying to handle the transition out of elementary school.

“Transitioning to middle school is not only a big scary transition for the kids, but for the parents too,” Haight said, remarking on the lack of resources available for parents of older kids.

Haight herself is the mother of three girls, ages 13, 16 and 18. “Parenting has always been a passion of mine,” Haight said. “Parenting is just hard work and yet our own community doesn’t have supports in place once their kids hit elementary school,” she said.

Haight was intrigued by the “Raising Highly Capable Kids” program and thought it could be a valuable community resource.

“We’re hoping to see kids come in with a strong set of characteristics,” she said, adding that she appreciates the program’s emphasis on raising kids that are “not just academically successful, but capable kids in all areas of their lives.”

Haight reached out to program developer Rezilient Kidz to see about getting access to the materials and found out that she qualified for an 18-month grant called a Benevolent Partnership, which is funded by corporate partners and intended to help communities initiate the program.

The grant covers Saturday’s initial teacher training class and materials for all parental classes held in the 18-month period.

Rezilient Kidz is a nonprofit that “focuses on deepening local community efforts” and “equipping parents and families to support children through programs based on relevant research and sound practices,” company officials wrote on their website. “Raising Highly Capable Kids is currently implemented in 32 communities across nine states. The Dalles will be the fourth location in the Pacific Northwest with the program, along with Sutherlin, Roseburg, and Pasco, Wash.”

Surveys done since the program’s initiation in 2010 have shown it to be highly successful, with parents in focus groups rating it as “highly informative and enjoyable” in a 2015 RMC Research Corporation report (the most current data available at time of publication.) In the same report, children were observed to have acquired assets because of parents changing their behavior.

Haight partnered with her church, Calvary Baptist, to apply for the grant in September and has since networked with other local community institutions, like churches and sports teams, to create a broad base of community support for the program.

“We want it to be an ongoing thing, which is one of the things that attracted me to this program,” Haight said.

She hopes that, since any community members can become trained instructors and facilitate courses, the program will become self-sustaining and, eventually, become a standard program for parents of adolescents.

“We hope to make this a very inclusive offering and we would encourage all parents to continue to gain skills as their kids get older,” she said.

The “Raising Highly Capable Kids” instructor and parent courses will be open to everyone in The Dalles community at no cost. Childcare will also be provided, Haight said, as well as dinner for evening meetings.

Haight encourages anyone who is interested in helping, whether through volunteering or donating door prizes to encourage attendance, to reach out. For more information or to sign up for Saturday’s training, contact Robin Haight at rhaight93@gmail.com.