Hull duo earns district title

Basketball players participated in the Elks Northeast Region District Hoop Shoot on Sunday, Dec. 7 in Hermiston.

In the photo are, from left to right, Northwest District Chairman from Heppner, Corey Sweeney, along with Girls 12-13 winner, ZaBrena Masterson, of Heppner, Girls 8-9 winner, Milton-Freewater’s Lily Langford, Boys 8-9 winner, Adrian Gonzales, out of Hermiston, Girls 10-11 winner, Maupin’s Julie Hull, Boys 10-11 winner, Jason Hull, from Maupin, and Boys 12-13 champion, Ronaldo Torres, of Hermiston.

Julie Hull knocked down 22 of 25 shots for first place in her girls’ bracket, while Jason Hull made 18 of his 25 free throw attempts to pull away from his field. The next closest number of free throws made by both of their competition was 9 of 25. The state championship event is scheduled to run on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Milwaukie.