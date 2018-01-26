Lyle district achievements

Dallesport Elementary was awarded the Washington School of Distinction for being in the top five percent of schools in the state in terms of academic growth, the district superintendent said Tuesday.

Lyle School District Superintendent Andrew Kelly was giving his bi-annual report and listed that as a top achievement, earned two months ago.

The grade school, which is physically located on the Lyle campus but still called Dallesport, was in the bottom five percent of public schools in Washington in terms of student performance three years ago.

Since then, it has exited that priority category and is now one of the fastest improving schools in the state, he said.

Kelly noted in his report to the board that an anonymous staff survey completed by nearly all staff found that 90 percent or better of respondents felt Kelly facilitated processes to support school improvement; cared about staff; and was committed to quality education. Surveys of parents and students were also “overwhelmingly positive,” Kelly said.

The Lyle campus has all grades in one location, but with the high school, middle school and grade school in different parts of the building.

Each is considered a different school for state evaluation purposes.

The middle school was also in the low-performing priority status, but it also has exited that status, he said.

A new program encourages students with Ds and Fs to stay after school for additional help, and even students with Cs and Bs are staying for the extra help, he said.

A Running Start program was started so high school kids could attend college, Advanced Placement classes were added at the high school, and more support is available for English language learners.

All 10th and 11th graders take the PSAT, and next year all 11th and 12th graders will take the SAT, offered at the school itself for the first time, he said.

Financially, combining the schools into one campus was beneficial. When he came in 2015, the school ended the year with $50,000 in its ending fund balance. Now, it’s at $300,000.

Private funding helped open the George Cooper weight and fitness facility on campus. Plans are to open it to the public soon, he said.

A new lease of the Dallesport school building will generate income for capital improvements at the Lyle campus, he said.