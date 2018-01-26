A new challenge awaits Kathryn Bradford

Last offseason, The Dalles senior Kathryn Bradford had an athletic moment of clarity.

She wanted to make a few technical changes, add to workout regimen and turn softball into much more than just an extra-curricular activity.

Those tweaks helped Kathryn evolve into a first-team all-league player and a third-team all-state recipient.

“I think what changed is I started taking softball more seriously,” she said. “I worked out more, I did CrossFit and that helped so much, and I worked with some coaches on my game. I am so thankful to everyone who helped me out. they are a big part of the player I am today.”

Kathryn recently received a scholarship offer to play outfield on the Mount Hood Community College softball team, joining her older sister, Maddy, on the roster.

While taking on this new journey can be daunting to some, the Riverhawk senior is happy to have someone she trusts on campus to help her through the day-to-day lifestyle.

“It can get pretty scary being alone in a new area and on a new team, but I have my sister there showing me everything, which is great for me,” Kathryn said. “She is a great player and a leader, and I just want to follow her footsteps to be as great as she is. It is going to take a lot of work, but I am ready.”

A second-team, all-league recipient in her sophomore campaign, she moved around in the batting order and still provided the same pop from her left-handed bat that helped the Riverhawks score 119 runs in 25 games.

On March 30-31, while facing 6A schools, David Douglas, Beaverton, Glencoe and Westview, Bradford went 7 for 13 with three triples, a home run, two walks, four runs, four stolen bases and six RBIs.

At the start of April, the junior had a team-leading .485 batting average and an on-base percentage of .782.

“Things clicked for me at the plate. I changed my approach a little bit and was able to see the ball a lot better, so I was able to hit the ball all over the field with a little bit of power,” Kathryn added.

Through her 13-year softball career, Kathryn has played travel ball with the Cherry City Crush, joined talented traveling squads out of Portland, and won a lot of games.

She also had the opportunity to play in Oklahoma City on a big national stage.

“Softball opened up a new world for me, something I probably would not have been able to experience in any other sport,” Kathryn said. “When you play against some talented players from across the world, it shows how you compare with those other players and it lets you know what you need to work on to reach their level. It really opened my eyes.”

While on those teams, Kathryn has had a support system in place with her sister, Maddy, and her father, Todd, being there through every phase of her life.

A lot of time and money goes into equipment, travel fees, camps and anything else.

“You want to make sure you give your child every opportunity to compete with other players,” Todd Bradford said. “Kathryn takes softball seriously and is her true love. I wanted to do whatever I could to help her realize her hopes and dreams. I am proud that she stuck with this and turned it into a college career. I am excited for her.”

As she turns her focus on a career and collegiate softball, Kathryn is looking forward to wherever is this next road leads, whether it is to a four-year university, the Olympics, or any other venue that she can play on a diamond.

Academics and athletics at the college level is a very fine balance.

“I am thankful to my parents for everything. I love them so much. They have prepared me for this,” Kathryn said. “My goal is to keep playing and doing as well as I can for them.”