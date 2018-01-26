Nominate a teacher

Agent Revell Coy Insurance invites students, parents and community members to nominate local teachers for their Teacher of the Month program honoring local teachers active in the community.

Two teachers will be selected through a random drawing from a ballot box in the insurance office on the 20th of each month. The insurance agency accepts nominations of local school teachers who are actively teaching in the community.

The teachers will receive lunch delivered from a local restaurant (Casa el Mirador, Canton Wok, The Thai Restaurant, or The Baldwin) up to $30 value and up to $70 worth of classroom supplies of their choice, all purchased and delivered by the insurance company.

“We want to recognize some teachers who have made a difference in students’ lives,” manager Coy said.

The agency began the program last year. It was briefly discontinued during the holiday break, but has since started up again and will continue through the rest of the school year.

Nominations for February can be filled out at Coy’s Insurance office, 706 East Third Street, The Dalles. They can also be submitted on the Revell Coy Insurance Facebook page.