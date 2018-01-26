For the Record for January 26, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday January 26, 20118

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Jan. 25, 5:53 a.m. – Crew responded to the 200 block of East 4th Street on a report of a fire alarm activation.

Nothing was showing upon arrival. Contact was made with an electrician who was testing the alarm and forgot to notify the alarm company. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Jan. 25, 2:12 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, East 11th and I streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, driving while suspended, and driving uninsured. The other driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. A report was taken.

January 25, 3:06 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Webber and West 10th streets. A report was taken.

January 26, 4:52 a.m. – Single vehicle versus property, non-injury crash, 2700 block of West 7th Street. Patrol car hit a planter in the area. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Jan. 25, 3:37 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197, milepost 31. Driver was pulling another vehicle on a car trailer when it crashed and caught fire.

The driver was cited for driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Jan. 25, 5:58 p.m. – Single vehicle versus wildlife, non-injury crash, Highway 197, milepost 36. Driver struck a deer in the roadway. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning after a caller reported locating a runaway juvenile from Hood River. Police contacted the juvenile and the subject refused to go home with his mother. He was taken to the juvenile office for mediation with his mother. A report was taken.

A missing persons report was taken Thursday evening from the 2500 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported his wife was missing.

Officers checked the areas of her last known location and where she frequented but was unable to locate her or her vehicle.

Tonya Lynn Harris, 30, no listed address, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1200 block of East 11th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Wasco County

Apache Shantay Carrell, 24, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Pentland streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A hazard tow report was taken early Friday morning from Seven Mile Road after a vehicle was left parked in the middle of the road.

Oregon State Police

Kevin Scott Christensen, 63, North Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop on West 8th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Gavin Hinton, 18, Nampa, Idaho, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 and is accused of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

Curtis Wayne Gonzales, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 700 block of Lee Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, and attempting to elude a police officer on foot.

Parole & Probation

Keacan Craig Koops, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning and is accused of probation violation.

Andrea Lydia Galvan, 36, Portland, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Floral Court and is accused of probation violation.