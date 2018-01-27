Dufur falls to fifth place after 46-39 loss to Horizon

The Dufur Rangers fell behind 16-2 after one quarter of play, and still managed to creep to within a two-point margin several times in the second half, but could not get the shots to drop in their 46-39 loss to Horizon Christian Friday in a Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball contest played in Dufur.

Down by 14 points to start the second quarter, the Rangers went on an 18-9 second-quarter run and trailed by a 25-20 margin at the break.

No. 12-ranked Horizon (12-5 overall, 6-2 league) finished the second half with a 21-19 output.

Bailey Holste scored 17 points and Derek Johnston added 13 for the Hawks, who totaled 17 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 16 on free throws.

Dufur (6-11, 3-5) reeled off 16 field goals and converted 7 of 14 free throw shots, with Curtis Crawford hitting for 16 points.

Tabor McLaughlin and Tanner Masterson posted six points each, Derek Frakes and Daniel Radcliffe had four points apiece, and Cooper Bales ended his night with three points.