Thumbs Up

Getting out the numbers

Kudos to the organizers and participants of the 2018 women’s march in The Dalles, which drew over 400 participants who peacefully demonstrated in support of human and environmental rights in a walk through downtown that has to be one of the largest, if not the largest, such event in the city’s history.

Great performances

A tip of the cap to Maupin natives Julie and Jason Hull for capturing first place at the Elks Northeast regional district Hoop Shoot for the second year in a row. Jason made 18 of 25 shots and Julie made 22 of 25 in their competition. The next closest made by their competitors was 9 of 25.

Bringing positive change

The wellness endeavor of the Blue Zones Project, which officially got underway this month at a well-attended kickoff event highlighting healthy habits, is a good thing for the community. Over 350 attended, and many signed pledges to make lifestyle improvements and join social groups geared around healthy activities like walking.

Erasing stigmas

Thanks to The Klickitat County Health Department, Klickitat-Lyle Against Substance Abuse Coalition (KLASAC) and Our Klickitat for their work with Mental Health First Aid. Their efforts raise public awareness about mental health issues and combat stigmas.

Unblemished records

Congratulations to the South Wasco County girls and the Sherman boys basketball teams for wrapping up the first half of Big Sky Conference action with unblemished 7-0 records. Sherman is ranked second in the state with a 15-1 record, while the Lady Redsides are ranked 10th in the 1A classification at 14-3.

Support for good cause

Everyone involved in putting on the Jerri Walker DePriest Endowment Fund’s spaghetti feed did a great thing in raising money for the Gibson family as they prepare to fight Jase’s neuroblastoma.

Great motivation

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce gets high marks for its tourism marketing efforts, which are reaching millions in varied publications.

The organization also recently recognized outstanding residents who are making the quality of life better for other community members. The annual awards banquet inspires all of us to be better human beings.

Stepping up to help

Central Oregon Animal Friends, a non-profit group led by a resident of The Dalles, should be applauded for taking over ownership and management of the Home at Last animal shelter, which had been struggling for much of the last year.

Quick moves bring win

Congratulations to The Dalles wrestler JR Scott for taking first place in the 182-pound division at the Hood River Elks Invitational last weekend, his third tournament win of the season. He has an overall record of 18-3 on the year.

Fun-filled distraction

Once again, Patti Blagg and crew turned ordinary citizens into celebrities at the fifth annual Dancing with the Gorge Stars competition. The town needed the fun-filled break from divisive politics and the doldrums of winter.

Devoted friend Bonnie Biddix was a great friend to Jean Greene on her 101st birthday, acting as the life of the party just to try and make her friend smile. We’re glad it worked — and Jean is lucky to have such a devoted friend.

Thumbs Down

Bad behavior — again!

Once again Joshua Farris of The Dalles has been kicked out of a public meeting for his lack of self-control. This is the second time his lack of respect has earned him an escort out of a meeting. Civility is essential to the cohesive existence of the factions in society and Mr. Farris needs to remember that.