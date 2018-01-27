Horizon steals victory at Dufur

The Dufur Rangers went 6 of 15 from the line and managed four first-half field goals, seven overall, in a 30-29 loss to Horizon Christian Friday in a girls’ basketball contest played at Dufur High School.

With the win, the Lady Hawks (8-9 overall, 5-3 league) take a one-game lead over the Rangers for the fourth and final district playoff slot with six games remaining.

Horizon built a 7-2 lead after one quarter and jumped ahead 14-11 at the half, but Katie Beal had four points, Zoe Hester added three, and both Alexus Outlaw and Jessica Brown tallied two points apiece in an 11-5 Ranger rally to regain the lead, 20-19, entering the final period.

Kierstin White had four fourth-quarter points, Mikayla Kelly went for three and Hester hit a basket, and Horizon answered with four apiece by Alexis Ruiz and Kaitlin Wenz, and a 3-pointer from Marena Decker to seal the win.

Ruiz had 16 points, Wenz tallied 10, and Decker scored four points for the Hawks, who hit 11 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

Hester led Dufur with seven points, Raymona Meanus dropped five, and the trio of Brown, Beal and White rattled off four points each.

Dufur (8-9, 4-4) hosts Sherman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.