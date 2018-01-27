Huskies roll to 12th straight win

When the Sherman Huskies play its unrelenting offensive and defensive style, they are unbeatable.

The two-time defending champions came out swinging early with a 31-2 first-quarter lead and kept Mitchell-Spray to three second-half field goals in an 89-23 dismantling of the hapless Eagle-Loggers Friday from Spray.

Aside from the combined 48 points put up by Treve Martin (17), Keenan Coles (14), Jacob Justesen (11) and Reese Blake (6), Luke Martin poured in a team-high 20 points, the duo of Wade fields and Caleb Fritts reeled off six points apiece, Nic Riggs hit two field goals for four points, Owen Christiansen tacked on three points, and Tyler Jones dropped two points.

In all, the No. 2-ranked Huskies (16-1 overall, 8-0 league), riding a 12-game winning streak, hit on 37 field goals, one 3-pointer, and converted 12 of 17 free throw shots.

Mitchell-Spray (2-14, 0-8) hit nine field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 3 of 5 from the line, with Tate Holmes leading the way with 10 points and Myles Lyons scoring nine.

Sherman heads to Dufur at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.