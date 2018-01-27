Letter to the Editor: Serious complaints

To the editor:

NWCSD 21 Board of Directors: When the two districts merged, we were promised we’d save money with only one administration, and our school system would be better off. Yet our district remains the same, with very little community support behind it. Attracting new businesses and families to the area is difficult due to the bad reputation our school district has.

Chenowith Elementary School was once a Level 1 school, in danger of being taken over by the state. New leadership was brought in, and within a few short years CES was improving by leaps and bounds. Students were engaged, learning, happy to be at school.

Perhaps you aren’t aware, but CES deals with a large number of students living in poverty. Their needs vary, some to the point the school made an area for students to come in and wash their hair if they were unable to do so. They do what is best for the student.

Chenowith recently lost their leadership, for varying reasons. Staff was left to struggle through with little to no direction from the district office, and was left to answer inquiries from parents and students as to where the leadership had gone; some students even asked if they had died.

Many teachers are taking on extra tasks to ensure the school does not fall backwards, but continues to move forward. This has even gone to the level of teachers attempting to make a list of items they wished to see improved, and ways to make that happen — yet they were told not to be making such a list as it was considered divisive. How is the school expected to move forward and get past recent events if they’re not allowed to speak in support of colleagues, or to identify problem areas and address them?

I have felt for many years that there needed to be a change in the district in order to move forward. It is past time that we see that happen. No one should have complaints filed against them and have to wait three months for an investigation into it.

If the administration truly wanted what’s best for the children, that should have been completed over the summer so there was no disruption to the students in the beginning of the school year.

I am filing a formal complaint against the superintendent, Candy Armstrong, for bullying and for the way this investigation was handled. I am filing this on behalf of Chenowith Elementary School, as someone needs to be able to stand up and speak out for them. There needs to be a third party investigation, with staff interviews, and to start putting our kids first.

I received an anonymous letter in an email, with complaints against Candy Armstrong, and a note saying the board would not investigate anonymous complaints. Consider that letter signed by me as well, there needs to some serious review of policy. This is now the third complaint you’ve received, I hope you take it seriously and do what is best for the students. Thank you.

Libby Robinson

The Dalles