Looking Back on January 28, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Underground gas tanks at the Dufur Station aren’t leaking, but owner Marc Neary will have to shut down by the end of the year if he doesn’t replace them. Federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations adopted in 1988 gave station operators 10 years to replace their tanks. The aim is to end soil and groundwater contamination from leaky tanks. The Oregon Gasoline Dealers Association estimates as many as half the state’s 1,500 stations – many of them in the rural areas – could close this year because they can’t afford to meet federal regulations requiring them to replace underground tanks.

The Civic Auditorium was the runaway favorite in Tuesday’s decision on how to spend urban renewal dollars this fiscal year. The renovation of the 1921 building was earmarked to receive $490,000 this fiscal year, which ends June 30. “We’re thrilled,” said Civic Auditorium Historic Preservation Committee Chair Del Cesar. Civic backers have high hopes for their project, in the works for eight years now.

The Dalles City Council on Monday approved a new fee for industrial sewage users, but only grudgingly. Councilor Robb Van Cleave said the new industrial pretreatment program fees represent “another fee” that could hamper efforts to bring in new industry and family wage jobs.

40 years ago – 1978

It’s going to be a big political spring in Wasco County. All the county-wide offices except the sheriff’s post are on the ballot. To open things up, incumbent County Judge Hugh Elder and County Commissioner James Underhill Sr., of Dufur, said Friday they would not seek re-election.

A city council study committee will recommend allowing Cox Cablevision to increase its base rate up to 25 cents per month for each of the next two years. The present rate is $6.50 per month for basic services. Cox had asked for a system under which it could increase its rates up to six percent a year without applying to the council.

“You can do a voice print analysis of people where you don’t even know that what you’re saying is being recorded and analyzed to determine whether you’re telling a lie. You can use a parabolic microphone outside a building to hear what people are saying inside. Laser beams can be used to conduct surveillance. Technology has gotten so out of hand.” — Sam Merril, director of the D.C. office of the American Civil Liberties Union.

OTTAWA (UPI) – Scientists said Friday a Soviet nuclear spy satellite may have broken up on reentry into the earth’s atmosphere and they are now checking more than four radioactive hot spots over a 300 mile area. “We have to find out the nature of the beast we are dealing with,” Defense Minister Barney Danson said when asked if scientists could confirm that the radiation hot spots were caused by debris from the nuclear-powered Cosmos 954.

MOSCOW (UPI) – Five disgruntled Russian laborers have called on their fellow workers to unite and form their own union to fight injustice, corruption and official indifference in the workers’ paradise.

60 years ago – 1958

Karlin M. Capper-Johnson, a lecturer on international relations at Lewis and Clark college, last night challenged the United States to take the political lead away from Russia by selling the ideals of democracy and righteousness to the world instead of advancing plans which peoples of other countries believe advance only the United States.

HUNTINGTON, Ore. (UP) – The Union Pacific railroad’s Huntington-Robinette division which served the upper reaches of Hells Canyon is now a “ghost line.”

DEER LODGE, Mont. (UP) – About 230 striking prisoners were locked in their individual cells at Montana State Prison today but authorities were confronted with fresh trouble from another cellhouse. The Prison business manager, Elmer Erickson, said the prisoners, who went on a sitdown strike shortly after breakfast Monday, were locked in their home cells at 12:15 p.m. He said they would be fed for the first time since refusing to work Monday morning.

80 years ago – 1938

Special attractions at Saturday night’s Roosevelt ball in the auditorium ballroom will include a demonstration by uniformed members of Company H, The Dalles machine gun unit of the 186th infantry, it was announced today. Dancing will begin promptly at 9 o’clock, and the machine gun drill by Company H will be given as an intermission feature at 10:30.

In an effort to stabilize apricot prices so the market will not be glutted, apricot growers in this vicinity have agreed to make use of the Columbia Fruit Growers cooperative system, W. R. Bailey, president of the cooperative, announced today.

Appointed by Governor Charles H. Martin to find ways and means for placing the battleship “Oregon” in a proper setting for a national shrine, E. C. Sammons, Portland business leader, recently started the task of raising $80,000 to provide a permanent berth in a marine park for the famous ship. The “Oregon,” the first battleship built on the Pacific coast, and the “Constitution,” comprise the only retired warships which all other battleships of the U.S. navy must salute whenever they pass.

100 years ago – 1918

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilbur Bolton were held at the Crandall chapel Saturday afternoon. Rev. W. H. H. Forsythe officiated at the ceremonies, after which the Eastern Star lodge held short services.

CHICAGO, Jan. 28. – Snow again paralyzed traffic in the middle west today and east of the Mississippi offset the saving effect of fuelless Monday. The snow and cold wave extended from the Rocky mountains to the Atlantic seaboard. Little freight is being moved and passenger trains are many hours late.

A COAST TOWN IN COUNTY OF ANTRIM, Ireland, Jan. 28. – More than 200 passengers and members of the crew of the Cunard liner Andania were landed here Sunday afternoon. Most of the crew were in a pitiable condition. Some were clad lightly and had suffered severely from their exposure in the lifeboats; many were wrapped in blankets. Two babies were carried ashore by the sailors. It was reported here that the explosion of the second torpedo had killed five stokers. Rescue of so large a number was explained from the fact that at the moment of the attack the crew was preparing for boat drill.