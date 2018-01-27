Pendleton boys get 78-62 victory

Jacob Hernandez, Josh Nisbet and Oscar Fernandez combined for 46 points, but Dakota Murr was held to no second-half field goals, and the Pendleton Buckaroos broke open a 38-30 halftime cushion with a 40-32 second-half flurry to net a 78-62 win Friday in a boys’ basketball matchup played in Pendleton.

For the night, Pendleton (10-7 overall, 2-0 league) tallied 33 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 10 of 19 on free throws, as junior post Tyler Newsome exploded for 27 points, Richard Scott ended up with 11, Dakota Sams had 10, and Ryan Russell scored eight points.

Hernandez went off for 18 points, Nisbet hit on 17, Fernandez added 11, and Murr had 10 points on two first-half field goals and 5 of 7 from the line.

Jonathan Knotts, Jack Bonham and Henry Lee had a field goal for two points apiece for the Riverhawks, who managed 22 field goals, 11 3-pointers, and made 7 of 9 on free throw tries.

TD (8-8, 0-2) was whistled for 19 fouls, nine in the second half, compared to Pendleton’s 11, one in the second half.

Up next on the schedule, the Riverhawks host the Hood River Valley Eagles (5-12, 0-2) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.