Sherman keeps up its solid pace

The Sherman Lady Huskies kept pace with Ione in a second-place tie in the league standings after a lopsided 60-16 romp over Mitchell-Spray in a Big Sky girls’ hoops matchup played Friday in Spray.

Sherman took complete control of matters in the opening half, where they racked up runs of 14-2 and 18-2 to go out in front, 32-4, at the break.

Savanna Orendorff scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half, Bri McKinney added six, and the duo of Emma Stutzman and Jaelyn Justesen had four points each to lead the first-half charge.

In the third quarter, the Huskies had six points, but finished the fourth period on a 22-7 run.

Sherman (8-8 overall, 6-2 league) notched 28 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 2 of 9 on free throws.

Orendorff had 14 points, Stutzman scored 11, McKinney and Justesen tallied eight apiece, and Makayla Macnab ended up with seven points.

Seventh-place Mitchell-Spray (6-10, 1-7) totaled six field goals overall and converted 4 of 13 free throws, with Allie Smith leading the way with seven points and Melody Holmes chipping in four.