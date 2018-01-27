SWC loses 66-34 to Condon

After holding Bryce Harrison and Hunter Winslow to nine first-half points, things looked promising for the South Wasco County Redsides, as they were down 30-16 at the half.

Harrison, Winslow and Cooper Johnson then scored a combined 25 points in Condon-Wheeler’s 36-18 second-half spurt to pick up a 66-34 road victory Friday in Maupin.

The Knights (12-6 overall, 6-2 league), now in a three-way tie for second place with Horizon Christian and Arlington, totaled 28 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 5 of 10 on free throws.

Harrison tallied 15 points, Johnson had 14, Trey Homer rattled off 13, and Winslow had nine points to lead Condon.

SWC (3-15, 1-7) was led by Garrett Olson’s 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Birman notched six, Kal Bailey added five and Tuff Wilson scored two points and grabbed four steals as the team finished with 12 field goals, five 3-pointers, and went 5 of 10 from the line.

The Redsides host Horizon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.