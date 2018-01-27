SWC rallies to defeat Condon

As the state’s No. 10 1A squad, the South Wasco County Redsides are going to get a fight every night.

Condon-Wheeler had upset on its mind, ahead 13-12 through one period, when SWC flipped the switch on a 46-18 run over the final three quarters to win, 58-31, Friday night in Maupin.

Allie Noland paced the offense with 18 points, Madisen Davis added 12, Jada Myers tallied eight, and Jade McCoy put forth a seven-point effort for Redside offense that hit 27 field goals, one 3-pointer, and went 3 of 4 from the line.

Katy Delco scored five points, Kiana Moody notched four, and Destiny Mora-Lopez and Ana Popchock chipped in two points each.

Condon-Wheeler (2-16 overall, 2-6 league) finished with 10 field goals, one 3-pointer, and went 10 of 18 on free throws, but was limited to three second-half baskets.

Annika Reitmann posted 13 points, Alyssa Carnine added six, and Katie Jaeger was good for five points for the Lady Knights.

SWC (15-3, 8-0) hosts Horizon (8-9, 5-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.